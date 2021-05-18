The Definition of Apartheid and the Context of Israel

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines Apartheid as: (especially in the past in South Africa) a political system in which people of different races are divided.
The Oxford Dictionary defines Apartheid as: the former political system in South Africa in which only white people had full political rights and other people, especially blacks, were forced to live away from white people, go to schools ndara, etc.
History of Apartheid
A word from the African language meaning feature, Apartheid was a national system implemented by the state of racial discrimination that manifested itself in a host of oppressive laws.
Legislation that supported segregation policies against non-white South African citizens, with the aim of eradicating the human rights of an entire race.
After the National Party gained power in South Africa in 1948, its all-white government immediately began implementing existing racial segregation policies.
Black South Africans were denied voting and equality before the law until 1994.
The context of Israel
With the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, many in the international community have accused Israel of apartheid practices and seek to condemn their actions on a global scale.
On their April 27th report, Human Rights Watch acknowledges that he has removed the term apartheid from its original South African context and applied it to the situation between Israel and Palestine.
BTselem – The Israeli Center for Human Rights Information in the Occupied Territories – accuses Israel of being an apartheid state for their treatment of Palestinians in the occupied Israeli territories.
Denial of their basic human rights, as was done in the apartheid regime in South Africa.
The UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), a UN agency, published a report in 2017 accusing Israel of imposing an apartheid regime of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people.
People who declare Israel apartheid
Earlier, Malaysia declared to the world firmly and clearly that we do not recognize the illegal state of Israel in our passports. Now, we must take a more decisive and radical step by formally declaring Israel an apartheid state. It can not be seasonal criticism. The world should view the genocide of the Arab community, the search for property and housing, and large-scale ethnic cleansing by the Zionists as systematic apartheid, as war crimes rather than self-defense.
UMNO Vice President Datuk Series Mohamed Khaled Nordin
On Saturday, US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) denounced Israel as an apartheid state, saying that apartheid states are not a democracy.
Apartheid states are not democracies.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021
So are the conclusions of the widely researched, meticulous findings by the UN, Human Rights Watch and BTselem (among the largest human rights organizations in the world and in Israel) considered explosions?
Or is it just a descriptor that MSN reserves for women legislators quoting them? https://t.co/i0c0M3OjGe
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 16, 2021
TV presenter John Oliver made a passionate presentation on his show Last week tonight, saying they have lived under a stifling blockade for 14 years. In Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Palestinians are essentially governed by some form of apartheid. A sentiment echoed from both international and Israeli human rights groups.
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke in support of Palestinian protesters, calling Israel a “terrorist” and “apartheid” state.
Israel is an apartheid state.
Israel is a terrorist state.
Enough said. #AlAqsa #FalePalestine
Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021
Share your thoughts with us through TRP Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram.