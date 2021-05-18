Punjab: Supreme Congress command to intervene, assured Charanjit Singh Channi | News from Chandigarh





Charanjit Singh Channi has attended meetings of MLAs and cabinet ministers since party leaders began raising their voices on the issue of sacrilege and dismissal issues in Kotkapura CHANDIGARH: With the inner noises being piled up Punjab Congress, the central leadership of the parties has decided to intervene in the coming days.

Sources said this was forwarded to the cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday to oppose the new announcement to the Punjab government over the alleged case regarding a woman IAS officer, including him. The party in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat got in touch with Channi and told him that the party’s top command was informed of the political situation in the state.

Channi told him to avoid the reaction for three to four days

Wassht conveyed that a reaction to this development should be avoided by Channi for about three to four days. If Channi is not happy after that, he can move on to his next step, a Congress leader said.

As a result, Channi reportedly decided not to speak to the media for now.

Channi has been attending meetings of MLAs and cabinet ministers since party leaders began raising their voices on the issue of sacrilege and Kotkapura’s dismissal issues. He first attended the secret meeting held at Puncture where former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present. Later, he also met at the residence of cabinet colleague Sukhjinder Singh Randhawas and then convened a meeting of party MLAs representing Dalit and OBC community in the state.

So far, the central party leadership seems to have been reluctant to react to events in the Punjab Congress. This, even when Prime Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu had a war of words in Punjab after the repetition of Sidhu’s jibs on CM on his social media. Previously, Rawat had been helpful in making CM and Sidhu meditate twice, but was unable to get both leaders to dive into their disputes.

Sources close to Channi claimed that there was no complaint against the minister by any female officer and the case was closed about two and a half years back.

Rumors about the vigilance investigation: Jakhar

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Monday dismissed the words of the vigilance investigation against party leaders as gossip. He claimed that there was no truth in such reports. Describing the MLA party and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh as a model for the youth, he said the party respects his feelings.

He claimed that the main agenda of the Congress was to save the people from the flood of Covid and to punish the perpetrators of the sacrilege incidents that occurred during the term of the previous government. TNN FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

