Malaysia silently criticizes UN | star





PETALING JAYA: The inappropriate behavior of the United Nations Security Council not to act against the Israelis escalated aggression against the Palestinians is disappointing, says Malaysia. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the UN General Assembly should immediately convene a Special Session to address the Security Council’s deafening silence on Israel’s hostilities. Malaysia is disappointed by the inability of the UN Security Council to come up with a unified position to stop Israeli violence against Palestine. This is the third session of the UN Security Council this week and yet, no statement has been issued on the current situation in Palestine. In the absence of a unified action by the council, Malaysia, in line with our joint call with Brunei and Indonesia, urges the General Assembly to convene a Special Session to end hostilities immediately. The UN should force Israel to comply with all obligations under international law, as well as the UN Charter, Hishammuddin said, adding that Malaysia would never recognize any clear confiscation of Palestinian land by Israel for illegal settlements. He said that during the UN Security Council’s open teleconference debate on the situation in the Middle East on Sunday, Malaysia had urged the council to exercise its primary responsibility for maintaining peace and security in the region. The UN Security Council, he added, must also make full use of the means available to prevent the escalation of violence and to prevent further loss of life in Palestine. Malaysia, Hishammuddin said, had highlighted three key points during the debate: The UN Security Council must act immediately and fulfill its duties under the UN Charter, speak with one voice and act swiftly and decisively to respond. Israeli aggression and review recommendations under the Secretaries General report in 2018 on the deployment of UN-mandated armed forces or unarmed observers to improve Palestinian defense. Once again, Malaysia strongly condemns the Israeli occupation and escalation attacks by the Israeli Occupation Forces and Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Malaysia also condemns in the strongest terms all violent evictions of Palestinians from their homes, including those in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, Hishammuddin said. It was reported that the Israeli Zionist regime’s incursions and attacks on Palestinians this time began with attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7 and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since last Monday. Over 100 Palestinians have been reported killed and hundreds more injured so far.







