Coronavirus: Why Some People May Choose to Stay Home Even After COVID-19 is Over

TORONTO – With warm weather approaching and the promise of a one-dose summer on the horizon, many Canadians are making plans for summer and fall, eager for life to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. But not all Canadians are happy to see the end of the blockage life brought about by the restrictions of COVID-19.

The term cave syndrome has been stirred up in news headlines and on social media, a term used to describe people who may not be as willing to resume normal life when the COVID-19 pandemic sees its end. But while it can accurately describe people’s real struggle to return to normal life as restrictions are eased, psychologists say it is a term that simplifies and pathologizes things immensely.

It is not a syndrome because there can be a number of reasons why people are choosing to stay home, Steven Taylor, clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

This term is gaining popularity before the pandemic is over, and it is still too soon to show how well they continue to be affected after the crisis is over.

At this point it is really difficult to assess or understand how serious these issues are because the whole thing is still going on, he said. So someone may be quite worried now about leaving home, but once the pandemic is over, that person may be fine.

And at this stage in the pandemic, there is no clear end. What may be the end for one person, will not be the end for another.

The end of the pandemic will be different for everyone. In all likelihood, the pandemic will evolve into an endemic, Gordon Asmundson, clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Regina, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

He said the term cave syndrome is very broad and includes any reason one might have for not leaving one’s home, including finding the most convenient way to work from home, or cheaper to do online post-secondary schooling .

Some of those reasons may be adaptive reasons, so they are not really symptomatic of anything, he added.

With a term that includes so many reasons not to want to leave home, or to alleviate the limitations of COVID-19, it can bypass the most serious diagnoses in the game.

A key consideration is whether leaving the cave is a concern or an emotional burden, and an almost insurmountable challenge, and in the latter case, there may be other diagnoses that are more specific and helpful, Asmundson said.

This can prevent people from understanding their issues when getting out of the house is more difficult than the general convenience and enjoyment of single time. This could mean the loss of someone who is staying home due to depression or a panic disorder.

If you call this a syndrome, then the problem is that you may have missed some of the other disorders, Taylor said.

And there is no need to give a diagnosis to something that creates a sense of anxiety more than anything else.

If it is a concern but does not really affect your functional ability, then those things should not be pathological, Asmundson said.

It also highlights the mental health issues that psychologists expect to see after the pandemic is over. At the beginning of the pandemic, Taylor and Asmundson worked together on the effects of what they call COVID Stress Syndrome, a term used to describe the overwhelming and devastating fear of life from infection and the consequences of a COVID-19 infection.

It can pathology common anxiety and is common and normal and is expected to be disturbed during COVID-19, Taylor said.

He does not believe that general pandemic stress will have the power to last for most people.

Most people will get to the places where they stopped and jump, but not all, Taylor said. This is a big issue at the moment, trying to estimate the percentage of people who will come through this stressful event and will need psychological help and it is really hard to predict.

This is not to say that the pandemic had no negative effects on mental health for Canadians.

The pandemic has a greater impact on people who have these pre-existing conditions. And then it is creating new conditions in some people, like post-traumatic stress disorder, especially in front-line workers, Asmundson said.

And part of the challenge now is that for most pandemics, people with anxiety and panic disorders have been able to stay home and avoid things that could cause them anxiety, which can actually make things worse.

Avoidance is one of the main fuels for anxiety and stress, he said. It’s a really effective strategy to fight in the short term, you avoid what stresses you out, you feel better, but in the long run avoidance comes at a cost and you start to miss opportunities to learn that you often overestimate the amount of the threat that is there.

Paying attention to how you feel after lifting the restrictions will be very important for those who may feel more anxious than usual. If the restrictions have been lifted, but you are still afraid of a trip into food history, it could be something more serious.

Once the restrictions are lifted and weeks or months have passed and you are still inside and still very scared, this can be an indication that you may need help, especially if anxiety is interfering with your life, Taylor said.

If you find yourself overloaded for weeks and months after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, or at least when restrictions are lifted, there are free resources available online that Asmundson says are as good as personal therapy.

One of them is called Shifting the Mind through Anxiety Canada, is freely available and is an online evidence-based application that people can access and is like your personal therapist on the phone, except it is not a person, it is a program, he said.

While cave syndrome; can be an attractive name, does not do justice to the reasons people may not want to leave home, and tries to diagnose people who do not want to return to a normal pre-pandemic condition.

It really overlooks the variety and the reasons why people do not want to go out. It seems to psychopathologize all of us that we do not want to go back to exactly the way things were before.