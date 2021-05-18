ICC prosecutor urges Libya to extradite Gaddafi’s son





UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday called on Libya’s new interim government to arrest the son of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and called on foreign mercenaries and fighters to leave the North African nation without delay, warning that they could face prosecution for cruelty crimes.

At her recent conference with the UN Security Council on Libya, Fatou Bensouda said the ICC continues to receive “information on ongoing crimes, ranging from disappearances and arbitrary detentions to murder, torture and sexual and other gender “.

She noted the alleged serious crimes committed in formal and informal detention facilities, as well as reports of covert trials with short sentences and the sentencing of civilians to long prison terms by military courts in eastern Libya without warrant of trial. right.

Bensouda also condemned “the violent silence of public critics as a method of terrorizing the civilian population.” She said she reached a low point with the assassination of human rights lawyer Hanaan Al-Barassi in Benghazi in November. Libya has been gripped by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled Gaddafi in 2011 and divided the oil-rich country between a UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east, each backed by groups. armed and foreign governments. In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive trying to capture Tripoli. His 14-month campaign collapsed as Turkey stepped up its military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. A ceasefire agreement in October that included a request for all foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya within 90 days led to an agreement on the transitional government and the agreement to hold elections in December. Bensouda noted that Libya remains under a legal obligation to arrest and extradite Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, and called on the Government of National Unity “to take all possible steps to secure his arrest and extradition.” She also reiterated calls from her office to Gaddafi to surrender herself to face charges of crimes against humanity. The prosecutor, whose term ends on June 15, complained that two Libyans wanted by the court would not face justice – Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a commander in the so-called Libyan Arab Armed Forces, who was reportedly killed in Benghazi in Mars and Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, the former head of Libya’s Internal Security Agency, who reportedly died in Cairo. Bensouda criticized those in power in Libya and Egypt for refusing to transfer them to the ICC and called on the Libyan and Egyptian authorities to immediately investigate their reported deaths and provide information to the court. She also said the ICC had gathered “credible information and evidence of alleged serious crimes committed in official and unofficial detention facilities in Libya.” She singled out Mitiga Prison controlled by the Special Defense Forces, a militia operating under the Libyan Interior Ministry, and the Gernada and Al-Kuweifiya detention facilities controlled by the militia of the east-based Libyan Arab Armed Forces. Bensouda noted reports from the UN political mission in Libya that more than 8,850 individuals have been arbitrarily arrested in 28 official Libyan prisons, with about 60% to 70% in custody. “An additional 10,000 individuals have been detained in other detention facilities run by militia and armed groups, including about 480 women and 63 juveniles and children,” she said. She said the Rome Statute established by the ICC prohibits the use of detention facilities in this way, and she called for international observers and investigators to be given full access to all detention centers in the country. The ICC has also received reports “regarding information about the activities of mercenaries and foreign fighters in Libya” in line with the findings of UN experts monitoring sanctions against Libya, Bensouda said without elaborating. “I must stress that crimes committed by foreign mercenaries and fighters in Libyan territory can fall under the jurisdiction of the court, regardless of the nationality of the persons involved,” she said. The UN estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. At an informal Security Council meeting in late April, speakers said there were more than 20,000, including 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese, according to diplomats – and no withdrawal was reported.

