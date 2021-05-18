Vax for 18-44 years can be stopped from Friday: Delhi deputy CM | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: With enough doses of the remaining vaccines to last until Thursday and the central government unable to provide any this month, vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group could be stopped in Delhi, the deputy chief of staff said on Monday. Minister Manish Sisodia.

We have limited doses of vaccines for citizens between 18 and 44 years old. “Vaccines will only last for another three days after today and we may have to close our centers if the central government is unable to provide us with adequate doses for this age group,” Sisodia told a digital news conference. .

Sisodia said that, in a letter to the Delhi government, the Center had pledged to distribute 3.8 lakh doses to the 45+ age group, but the same provision was not extended to those in the 18-44 age group. He said that the Center should match the doses for 45+ citizens and distribute doses of 3.8 lakh to the group 18-44.

I have written a letter to the central government today, asking for their support on three key issues. First, to make vaccine doses available to citizens between the ages of 18 and 44, just as they have given us doses to citizens over 45, he said, adding that otherwise the Delhi government would have to close the centers inside four days.

He also said that vaccine allocation data should be made transparent. Currently, the Center takes responsibility for allocating 50% of vaccines and passes the responsibility for another 50% to state governments. But there is no transparency on how this happens. Allocation data on how many doses of vaccine have been administered in which state and for which age group should be open to the public, he said. We also need to know how many doses of vaccines are being sent to private and government centers, he said.

Sisodia said the Center should inform them about the number of vaccine doses to be administered in Delhi in June and July, in the same way as the information for May was sent.

The CM deputy said vaccination centers for the over 45 age group have been relocated from hospitals and ambulances to Delhi government schools with the introduction of a facility for people over the age of 45.

AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that the best vaccination for the 45+ age group has started in 97 schools, which will help them without any smart phone or technical knowledge.

Atishi said there is less than a day left Covaxin reserve in Delhi for the 45+ age group and Covishield stock will last another five days.

Therefore, we will have no choice but to temporarily close up to 50 vaccination centers administering Covaxin in this segment after tomorrow (Tuesday). In case we do not receive new stocks for Covax from the central government, we will have to close even more centers, she said.

