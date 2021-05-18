The Political Monitor solution finds voters behind Scott Morrisons cautious approach to the closed border





No one supports opening borders without worrying about the health consequences, but what we need to do is achieve it properly. Governments had more than a year to do it right and they have not reached that point, he said. Mike Freelander, a physician and federal Labor MP for Macarthur in western Sydney, attacked calls from wealthier Australians for a faster relocation to open borders. We need to have immunization, including children, and the best quarantine before any border opening, he said. I would rather live in a solitary kingdom than in a leper colony. Exclusive survey, the second in an initiative by Sydney Morning Herald AND Age with research firm Resolve Strategic, also reveals strong support for the Coalition on key measures in pandemic management. Asked how they rated the two main parties in key policy management, 46 per cent said the Coalition would do its best in tackling COVID-19 compared to 20 per cent for Employment. Asked about border controls and social restrictions, 44 per cent preferred the Coalition while 21 per cent favored Labor. Support for the Coalition was slightly stronger for national security and defense, at 45 percent to 17 percent, and for economic management, 46 percent to 20 percent. The survey was conducted May 12-16 after Treasury Josh Frydenberg unveiled a $ 74.6 billion budget in tax breaks and new spending on age care, disability, mental health and support for women. Despite those expenses, voters favored Labor over some of these issues. Asked how they rated the two main parties in managing welfare and benefits, 34 per cent said Labor would do best while 31 per cent called the Coalition. Support for Labor was also higher for issues affecting First Australians, at 23 per cent to 21 per cent, and for issues affecting women, 28 per cent to 23 per cent. Asked how they rated the two main parties in environmental management, 28 per cent said Labor would do their best while 22 per cent named the Coalition. Loading The Select Question on Border Schedule did not ask voters when they personally wanted the border to open, but if they thought the budget goal was realistic. The budget figures are based on the assumption that Australia will be able to progressively open its borders to other countries by mid-2022, the question said. Do you think this assumption is too optimistic, to be fair, too pessimistic or are you unsure? The results are based on an online survey of 1,622 people, weighted to reflect the population and with an error margin of 2.5 percent. Start your day informed Our Morning Edition newsletter is a curated guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights. Get it delivered to your inbox.

