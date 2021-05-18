Former pradhan village faces FIR over Covid false media statements | Noida News





Great Noida: The administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday said it would take legal action against an elderly resident of Mewla Gopalgarh who had Covid symptoms and had sought treatment under a bad tree.

The administration also said Harveer Talan and former village og Yogesh Talan had made false statements to media personnel and were deceiving residents by spreading rumors to tarnish the image of the Uttar Pradesh government and district administration during the pandemic.

Harveer Talan, 65, she said, had been deliberately consulting officers and was refusing to be admitted to Covid care facilities even after a bed was confirmed for her. TOI, in its May 15 edition, had highlighted how a group of villagers, including Talan, had gathered under a plague tree, hoping this would help relieve symptoms like respiratory distress. Some of them were also administering glucose drops there.

As of May 13, the administration claimed to have organized two test camps in the village to control the population. Late Monday, the head of Jewar Primary Health Center filed a complaint at the local police station. Police said an FIR would appear with Yogesh Talan named as the accused and under Articles IPC 188 (disobedience to an order of public servants), 269 and 270 (infection spreading act) and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The name Harveer Talans was not mentioned as the accused in the appeal. Yogesh Talan has been accused of suppressing the facts and failing to disclose accurate information about surveillance surveys conducted in the village.

Earlier in the day, Yogesh Talan told TOI, At least health department officials have been visiting our village since the media highlighted the plight of the villagers. For decades, unregistered medical doctors have been treating the village population. The administration offered admission (to Harveer) to the district hospital in sector 30 which is 70 km from our village and to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida which is 50 km away. We asked them to find a bed for Harveer in Jewar. Kailash Hospital in Jewar is also treating patients with Covid. Speaking against the government is considered a crime these days and an elderly villager is targeted to do so.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos