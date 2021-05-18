Biden backs Israel-Gaza ceasefire as Fighting Hearts in Second Week





Jerusalem President Biden for the first time voiced support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza on Monday, as the devastating rocket and missile war there showed no sign of relief after the deaths of dozens of Palestinian children. But he also reiterated that Israel had a right to defend itself, not publicly calling on Israel to change its approach despite the growing international condemnation. The statement, issued after Mr Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the furthest the President has gone to call for an end to the conflict. But it also reflected a continuing and deep reluctance by world leaders to criticize Israel and a failure of diplomacy to persuade both sides to curb a growing cycle of violence. For their part, Israeli leaders have said they are in no hurry to end the air strike campaign and have insisted the military will continue until it achieves its goals of halting Hamas rocket fire and making the group pay a price.

The directive is to continue striking at terrorist targets, said Mr. Netanyahu on Monday after meeting with Israeli security officials. We will continue to take every action necessary to restore peace and security to all the people of Israel. In eight days, Hamas has fired nearly as many 3,350 rockets so far as it did throughout the 50-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in 2014, killing nine civilians in Israel, including two children and at least one soldier.

But in Gaza, Palestinian families have paid a much higher price. As of May 10, at least 212 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza, including 61 children, according to health officials there, and many have been left homeless. Gazan officials said more than 600 homes or businesses had been destroyed and more than 6,400 damaged, and United Nations officials said at least 800,000 residents lacked regular access to safe drinking water.

Although civil unrest by Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens has calmed down in recent days, a general strike and demonstrations were called on Tuesday afternoon to protest the Israeli air campaign in Gaza and other measures aimed at the Palestinians, organizers said.

In Washington, Mr. Bidens’s language was carefully crafted. She particularly avoided a demand that the ceasefire be immediate, language that Democratic senators used in his statement during the day. It appears to have been an attempt to suppress Israel to suspend its airstrikes by assuming that Hamas also ended its rocket fire on Israeli cities despite Mr. Netanyahu that Israel would continue fighting until it severely reduced Hamas military capacity, including an extensive network of underground tunnels. In the statement, the White House made it clear that it expected others in the region to play a major role, saying Mr. Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed the U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards this purpose. But he did not set a deadline and did not appear in front of the cameras to make a public request as he avoided making statements or taking questions during outings this weekend near his home in Delaware. The Israeli military says it is focusing on airstrikes against the tunnel network because Hamas, which controls Gaza, uses the tunnels to move people, weapons and equipment around the densely populated undiscovered coastal strip. Referring to the underground transit system as the metro, Israeli officials say the air campaign against the network, which has been going on for years, marks a new phase in the long battle between Israel and militant groups. Concern about the role of Gaza tunnel networks in attacks against Israelis was an excuse for the 2014 military ground invasion of Gaza, which caused heavy casualties.

Since then, Hamas has greatly expanded that network, according to Israeli intelligence officials. But they say the militants are not focusing now on crossings reaching as far as Israel, but on building shelters for Hamas commanders and fighters inside Gaza from 20 meters underground to 70 meters deep and an extensive transportation network. for weapons and fighters. An Israeli Air Force official, who briefed reporters Monday on the terms of anonymity, in accordance with military rules, said reinforced concrete tunnels ran hundreds of miles inside Gaza. Israel was not trying to destroy them all, he said, but to create drowning points that would close parts and make network parts inoperable. But on the ground, entire structures inside Gaza are collapsing or burning and exploding as airstrikes continue. At least seven Palestinians were killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks on Monday, officials said, including a man Israeli officials described as a key commander for the Islamic Jihad militant group. At least two civilians were reported killed when a strike hit an office building, Gaza officials said. On Sunday, intense Israeli bombing made it the deadliest day for Palestinians, with at least 42 people killed, including at least 10 children, after an attack on a tunnel network caused the collapse of three buildings. Raji Sourani, of the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights, said the main effect of the Israeli bombing was to terrorize Gaza civilians and destroy their homes and businesses. He called the Israeli bombing of tunnels in recent days meaningless given the scale of the networks.

They want civilians to revolt against the resistance, he said, referring to the provocation of a Palestinian public uprising against Hamas rule. And it will not happen. Since the underground tunnel system is clandestine, Hamas officials are evasive when asked about its existence, let alone how much it has been hit or if operatives have been trapped inside by Israeli bombing over the past week. It’s the right of the resistance to possess all kinds of weapons and means to defend itself, Abdel Latif al-Qanou, a Hamas spokesman, said in an interview Monday. And tunnels are one of the means of self-defense.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel live under different governments and have developed increasingly separate identities. But leaders of the three have announced they will stage a general strike Tuesday to protest the Israeli air campaign in Gaza and other measures aimed at the Palestinians, organizers said. The initiative also has the support of Hamas and Fatah, the ruling Palestinian Authority party that exercises limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank.

We want to send a clear message that we stand together to say enough to the aggression in Gaza, said Essam Bakr, one of the organizers. But we are also saying enough of the attacks on the Aqsa Mosque, enough of the occupation and construction of settlements, and enough of the unjust treatment of the Palestinians.

As rocket fire and airstrikes continue, Hamas has been vague about its calculations and intentions. The group does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state, and the group has sought to establish itself politically as a powerful defender of the Palestinian people and Islamic holy sites, such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In combat, rockets have been Hamas’ usual weapon, hitting Israeli cities and towns at a much faster rate than in 2014. On Monday, Israelis rushed back to shelters and rockets were reported to have hit Ashdod, Ashkelon. and Sderot. No one was reported killed in those attacks.

But Israeli officials say the militants have also tried surprise tactics, including sending drones loaded with explosives across the border. They have been thwarted so far, officials say.

Hamas also attempted to go to sea on Monday, according to the Israeli military, with a naval unit suspected of preparing a submerged naval weapon for action. The military has released a video showing Israeli forces destroying the ship. The open statements of Mr. Netanyahu over the need to destroy Hamas capability appeared to place Mr Biden in a corner, which was reflected in the careful wording of the White House statement on Monday. As for the first crisis of his presidency in the Middle East, Mr Biden wants to avoid the political risk of appearing to be ignored. But he also has little power over Israel unless the United States is willing to threaten a cessation of aid or weapons that is unlikely politically at a time when Hamas is firing rockets at Israeli citizens. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration would not disclose all the details of Mr Bidens’ communications with leaders in conflict. Our approach is through a smooth, intensive diplomacy, she said. This is how we feel we can be most effective.

It’s a sharp shift from the President Trumps approach, embraced in the Middle East plan he unveiled a year ago. This was widely regarded as ignoring many Palestinian interests, in favor of Israel’s demands. Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, said the Biden administration was working intensively behind the scenes to try to end the conflict.

He added, “We will immediately resume work, vital work, to realize the vision of Israel and a Palestinian state that exists peacefully, side by side, with people from all communities able to live with dignity.” Mr Biden has been under intense pressure from prominent Democrats on Capitol Hill to push for more peace as it has become increasingly clear that his party’s center is shifting from the kind of unwavering support for Israel’s privileges. which has been of two parties. After more than half of Senate Democrats, for example, called for an immediate ceasefire in a statement Sunday night, half of the Jewish Democrat members in the House made a similar request. They warned Mr Biden that the United States could not simply hope and wait for the situation to improve. Reporting contributed by Iyad Abuheweila from Gaza; Ronen Bergman of Tel Aviv; Adam Rasgon and Irit Pazner Garshowitz from Jerusalem; Gabby Sobelman of Rehovot; and Dan Bilefsky and Marc Santora from London.

