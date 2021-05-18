Record 5,000 migrants from Morocco arrive in the Ceuta enclave of Spain in one day, authorities say

At least 5,000 migrants, about a thousand of them minors, arrived in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday from neighboring Morocco, Spanish officials said, a record in a single day.

A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the influx rate, which comes at a time of high tension between the Spanish capital Madrid and the Moroccan capital Rabat, was unprecedented and could still rise.

The migrants had reached the enclave by swimming or tidal waving from beaches in neighboring Morocco a few miles south, he said. A man drowned on the trip.

Over the morning, the delegation put the number at 100 arrivals, saying they were mostly young men, but also included children and some women who had used inflatable swimming rings and dinghies.

Others were able to almost walk there when the tide went out, a spokesman told AFP, with numbers rising rapidly throughout the day.

After being checked by the Red Cross, the migrants were taken to a reception center on El Tarajal beach, with authorities meeting to discuss how to handle the situation given the record achievements.

Some were almost able to walk there on the tide. ( AP Antonio Sempere

Videos posted on social media showed stream of people some wearing only beachwear but others were wearing normal outdoor clothes starting from the rocky sea tops.

At first, Moroccan police looked ahead, before moving to disperse a crowd of observers.

Spain’s interior ministry said in a statement Monday evening that 200 “immediate reinforcements of the presence of the civilian guard and national police” would be sent to Ceuta.

A man from Morocco celebrates after arriving in Ceuta. ( AP Antonio Sempere

He added that “the Spanish and Moroccan authorities have recently reached an agreement regarding the return to their country of Moroccan citizens arriving at the beach” in Ceuta, and that authorities from both sides were in “permanent” contact.

Contacted by AFP, Moroccan authorities had not yet received a response Monday evening.

Diplomatic tensions

Over the last weekend of April, about 100 migrants swam to Ceuta in groups of 20 to 30. Most were deported back to Morocco.

Ceuta, along with the other North African enclave of Melilla Spain have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Spanish Civilian Guards lure a man into a more inflatable boat as he arrives swimming in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. ( AFP: Antonio Sempere

Migrants try to reach the enclaves either by swimming along the coast or by climbing the high border fences that separate them from Morocco.

Figures published by the Spanish interior ministry show that between January 1 and May 15, 475 migrants reached Ceuta by land or sea already more than double the 203 that arrived in the same period last year.

Mohamed Benaissa, President of the Northern Observer for the Human Rights Group in Fnideq, a few kilometers from Morocco, said most of those who arrived on the Spanish side were “minors, young people, but also families, all Moroccan “.

The wave of achievements comes at a time of diplomatic tension between Madrid and Rabat after it emerged that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali arrived in northern Spain in mid-April and is being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Migrants try to reach the enclaves either by swimming along the coast or by climbing the high border fences that separate them from Morocco. ( AP Antonio Sempere

The Polisario Front has long fought for Western Sahara independence from Morocco, and analysts have warned that the spat could threaten bilateral co-operation between Madrid and Rabat in the fight against illegal immigration.

Mr Benaissa said Monday’s influx “could be linked to the diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Spain”.

AFP