International
Record 5,000 migrants from Morocco arrive in the Ceuta enclave of Spain in one day, authorities say
At least 5,000 migrants, about a thousand of them minors, arrived in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday from neighboring Morocco, Spanish officials said, a record in a single day.
Main points:
Migrants arrived in the enclave by swimming or tidal waving from beaches in neighboring Morocco
After being checked by the Red Cross, they were taken to a reception center as authorities met to discuss record achievements
Spain’s interior ministry says 200 police officers and national guard reinforcements will be sent to Ceuta
A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the influx rate, which comes at a time of high tension between the Spanish capital Madrid and the Moroccan capital Rabat, was unprecedented and could still rise.
The migrants had reached the enclave by swimming or tidal waving from beaches in neighboring Morocco a few miles south, he said. A man drowned on the trip.
Over the morning, the delegation put the number at 100 arrivals, saying they were mostly young men, but also included children and some women who had used inflatable swimming rings and dinghies.
Others were able to almost walk there when the tide went out, a spokesman told AFP, with numbers rising rapidly throughout the day.
After being checked by the Red Cross, the migrants were taken to a reception center on El Tarajal beach, with authorities meeting to discuss how to handle the situation given the record achievements.
Videos posted on social media showed stream of people some wearing only beachwear but others were wearing normal outdoor clothes starting from the rocky sea tops.
At first, Moroccan police looked ahead, before moving to disperse a crowd of observers.
Spain’s interior ministry said in a statement Monday evening that 200 “immediate reinforcements of the presence of the civilian guard and national police” would be sent to Ceuta.
He added that “the Spanish and Moroccan authorities have recently reached an agreement regarding the return to their country of Moroccan citizens arriving at the beach” in Ceuta, and that authorities from both sides were in “permanent” contact.
Contacted by AFP, Moroccan authorities had not yet received a response Monday evening.
Diplomatic tensions
Over the last weekend of April, about 100 migrants swam to Ceuta in groups of 20 to 30. Most were deported back to Morocco.
Ceuta, along with the other North African enclave of Melilla Spain have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Migrants try to reach the enclaves either by swimming along the coast or by climbing the high border fences that separate them from Morocco.
Figures published by the Spanish interior ministry show that between January 1 and May 15, 475 migrants reached Ceuta by land or sea already more than double the 203 that arrived in the same period last year.
Mohamed Benaissa, President of the Northern Observer for the Human Rights Group in Fnideq, a few kilometers from Morocco, said most of those who arrived on the Spanish side were “minors, young people, but also families, all Moroccan “.
The wave of achievements comes at a time of diplomatic tension between Madrid and Rabat after it emerged that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali arrived in northern Spain in mid-April and is being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
The Polisario Front has long fought for Western Sahara independence from Morocco, and analysts have warned that the spat could threaten bilateral co-operation between Madrid and Rabat in the fight against illegal immigration.
Mr Benaissa said Monday’s influx “could be linked to the diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Spain”.
AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]