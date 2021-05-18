Battle between Israel and Hamas enters second week, Gaza tunnels targetedExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

It has been a week of intense fighting and rising death toll in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip. And the battle between Israel and Hamas shows no sign of end. Militant rocket attacks in Israel continue, as do Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Palestinian officials say at least 200 have died in Gaza now and at least 10 have died in Israel. NPR’s Jackie Northam is in Jerusalem and joins us now.

Hello, Jackie.

XHAKI NORTHAM, BYLINE: Hello, Gold.

SHAPIRO: This situation is moving so fast. Just take us quickly to the latest developments.

NORTHAM: I will start with Gaza. It’s night here, and Israel has launched another air operation. The military says it is targeting and hitting the homes of about five Hamas commanders. He also launched a major offensive early this morning with dozens of fighter jets hitting Gaza. And the military says it dropped more than a hundred bombs and rockets in less than half an hour. They destroyed small businesses and factories and roads, which could affect humanitarian aid and the economy. But the Israeli army also targeted underground tunnels in Gaza, and they call it the subway system because it is this vast network that Hamas uses to move personnel and equipment and arsenal. And the Israeli army said it managed to destroy about 10 miles of those tunnels today.

SHAPIRO: That is the situation in Gaza. What is happening in Israel?

NORTHAM: Well, Hamas and other militants lobbied more missiles in Israel. The Israeli military says more than 3,000 rockets have actually been fired at Israel since the last round of fighting began a week ago, and that is far more than in any previous conflict. Now, most of them are eavesdropped on, but some of them go through. And at least 10 Israelis have been killed in the past week. So the Israelites still have to be sheltered in different places throughout the day. And sometimes, they only have 15 seconds to find shelter.

SHAPIRO: Some of the Israeli attacks on Gaza have been particularly intense and are now attracting international scrutiny. Tell us about it.

NORTHAM: Well, there are a few things, and one is the weekend attack on the building that houses the office for media organizations, and that includes The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera. Israel issued a warning and the building was evacuated before the strike. Israel said Hamas military intelligence infrastructure was in that building but has provided no evidence of it and the AP has called for an independent investigation.

The next thing was a devastating offensive in Gaza over the weekend, which flattened buildings and killed more than three dozen Palestinians, including many women and children. Israel said there were tunnels under those buildings. And when they targeted those tunnels, the foundations of the buildings collapsed. And, you know, there were a lot of disturbing images being sent from Gaza, you know, through social media and young children who had died – and the Palestinians say more than 50. And, you know, that has sparked protests in Europe and the US. BA in support of the Palestinians.

SHAPIRO: So is there any progress in trying to bring this to an end? President Biden spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Is this likely to help achieve a ceasefire?

NORTHAM: President Biden voiced his support for a ceasefire and also called on Israel to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. Pressure has mounted on Biden to call for a ceasefire, and that is what Egypt and Qatar and France have done. But it will come down if Hamas stops firing rockets and Israel feels it is done by attacking Hamas targets. Netanyahu said earlier that Israel would continue to strike Gaza until it was essentially certain that it had suppressed Hamas military capabilities. And he said it takes time.

SHAPIRO: This is NPR Jackie Northam bringing us the latest from Jerusalem.

Thank you, Jackie.

NORTHAM: Thank you.

