As we enter 16th month of the COVID pandemic, many problems still remain. Why after 16 months does it often feel like we have made so little progress?

First, the good: 1) There are a host of highly effective vaccines, 2) National and state governments are doing their best to regulate human interaction without harming the economy, and 3) People in general are trying to be responsible. The downside: 1) There are still 30% of the American population refusing vaccination, 2) There are many countries in the world that are currently going through dramatic waves of infection (India, Chile) and 3) resistant, more dangerous tensions are becoming more prevalent. Let’s take a look at the side of the problem.

Herd immunity (if there will ever be such a thing) is now being quoted at 80%. As more species develop, the number will only increase making it an unrealistic goal. Then theres the cost. Who will pay for people who decide not to be vaccinated? Imagine its 2025, the pandemic is basically over. A man shows up in an emergency room. He got pneumonia and hit it hard. He tells one of the doctors that he had COVID a few years ago. He had refused to be vaccinated and ended up contracting the coronavirus after most people had taken theirs. Why did he not accept? Something about politics, or a post he saw on Facebook. He really does not remember. His lungs do, however. By the end of the day a fan is silent, his lungs are still dysfunctional due to previous COVID damage, damage which could have been avoided.

You and I will pay for such decisions. He has been clearly compromised, perhaps throughout his life, and his level of medical care in the future will reflect that. This is the scary thing about this virus. We really do not know the long-term consequences, maybe even just a mild infection. Have you ever thought of something so severe that herpes would develop 60 years after a childhood chickenpox case? We will only know how this will manifest itself decades later. As the pandemic evolves, new findings are published daily. A recent study finds that 34 percent of COVID survivors are diagnosed with an underlying neurological or psychological condition within six months of recovering from the initial illness. The risks were greatest in, but not limited to, patients who had severe COVID. This is a terrific number.

Over time, it becomes increasingly clear that this is a disease we will never eradicate. The fight against COVID will never be a slam dunk victory like the battle with polio or flax. Like the common cold or flu viruses, there will be annual mutations. This will require annual vaccination updates. We will get used to living with it as we do with the cold or flu, but scary are not them. The common cold has never been responsible for mass burial bridges as we are currently seeing in India. The best we can hope for is an annual vaccination which mainly prevents but most importantly limits the severity of the disease. This is a realistic goal.

The US has largely limited uncontrolled proliferation. This is far from the case in other parts of the world like India and Chile. What went wrong there? Each of these examples highlights dangerous mistakes that can be made by managing this pandemic. First, we will never defeat him with a gun. Beating COVID requires a whole arsenal, and one constantly used. You can not leave your guard. Chile had one of the best vaccination rates in the world, but COVID is still on the rise. What happened? The Chilean population was mainly vaccinated using the developed Chinese CoronaVac. It turns out that this vaccine may not have almost the same level of effectiveness as American vaccines. Also, the borders of the countries, which were closed to travel from March to November 2020 were subsequently opened allowing a large influx of the Brazilian variant P.1 which is much more dangerous.

Similar mistakes were made in India. Their government also declared victory over COVID very early. The country then lifted almost all restrictions on large social and religious gatherings, some made up of millions of people. Anyone watching the news lately knows how well it went, with over 300,000 new cases and death records being broken every day. India and Chile serve as examples of what can happen anywhere if complacency reigns and things are allowed to return to normal before true mass immunity is achieved.

As for Oregon, last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown put 15 counties back in an extreme risk category, banning eating at home in restaurants and limiting the number of customers in gyms. It imposed restrictions as cases increased by 51% in two weeks (the fastest growing in the country at the time) and hospital admissions increased by more than a third. As cases were dwindling in much of the rest of the country, Oregon was hiding in the opposite direction. Virus mutations are partly to blame. The highly contagious UK variant B.1.1.7 currently accounts for more than half of recent Oregon cases. So while we are probably closer to resuming a more normal life in the United States, the true end of the global pandemic is still terribly far away.

To have any hope of controlling this virus one must have an 80+ percent vaccination rate using a highly effective vaccine. Even then, in the near future we must still seek disguise with social division as well as travel restrictions. We need to implement what is effective. Recently the US made sense to close trips to 80% of the worlds in high risk countries. This is good politics. Equally important is not to follow useless rules such as outdoor camouflage (unless it is in a crowded area) where the risk of transmission is only about 5% of indoor activities. Our country seems to understand what is needed. Still, there is a lot of pressure from different groups who want to throw every precaution before the wind and immediately get back to normal. This is exactly what happened in Chile and India. Common sense always seems to be waging a difficult political battle. This should not be political.

In the end they would have to face the facts, that life on our planet has changed. Something eventually always has to deliver. The rubber band can only be stretched so tightly. Weve had overcrowded it, poisoning it, overheating it, and really strangely, no one is still doing well. As humans we have been on a reckless path for quite some time now. There have been many times in history when the reset button is pushed. This is one of them. My hopeful side thinks that we as a species can learn something extremely valuable from this. But if our past serves as an example, I fear it will not.

documents