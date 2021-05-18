Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

Manitoba Health officials are warning that stricter restrictions, including a home stay order, are on the table as increasing cases of COVID-19 extend the health care system.

provinceon Monday reported 430 new cases and an additional death, a day after arriving in Alberta as the province with the highest rate of infection per capita.

“We will continue to follow these numbers during the week to see if we have any indication of a peak occurring. But we do not remove things from the table if we are going to protect the Manitobans,” Dr. Brent Roussin, the state’s top public health officer, said at a news conference when asked if a home-stay order is on the horizon.

Roussin urged people to follow public health orders where there is “too much strain” on the healthcare system.

Dr. Barry Lavallee, CEO of Keewatinowi Inniniw Minoayawin, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 14-year-old Alexander Herrera at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Center in Winnipeg on Monday. (Mike Agreement / Winnipeg Free Press / The Canadian Press)

The total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stands at 264, including 73 in the ICU. Including non-COVID cases, there are now 120 patients in intensive care beds across the province. This is the embarrassing nine of the record set last December during the second wave of the pandemic.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer in the province, says non-urgent and elective surgeries have been reduced and staff are being relocated from other areas to help with the workload.

Alberta similarly it has to do with a strain on its health care system, with the provincial ICU currently treating more patients than at any time in history, health officials say.

There are currently about 240 people, three-quarters of whom are battling COVID-19 in the province’s intensive care units, according to Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services.

Albertans enter a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic in downtown Calgary on Monday. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

“This is easily the most ICU patients we have ever seen in our healthcare system and definitely higher than the one we have seen in waves one and two,” Yiusaid told a news conference Monday.

There are currently 678 people being treated in hospitals for the disease, with 181 in the ICU, according to statistics released Monday afternoon.

Alberta also reported 721 new cases and five new deaths. While counts of their daily active affairs have begun to fall recently, the province continues to have them the highest rate of active issues throughout Canada.

– From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 6:30 p.m. at

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK | Why Canada’s Rising Vaccination Rate Doesn’t Mean We Can Take Our Attention

New variants of the coronavirus could create an ongoing global problem, says Dr. Christopher Labos, an epidemiologist and cardiologist in Montreal. And that could have an impact on Canada, he says. 1:12

As of 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Canada reported 1,334,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 67,628 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 24,982.

Ontario2,170 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths were reported on Monday. Hospital admissions were 1,320, with 779 people in the ICU due to COVID-related illness.

IN Quebec, health officials reported 551 new cases the province ‘s lowest daily increase since Sept. 23 and eighteen deaths.

Beyond the North, Nunavut on Monday reported no new cases, with Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq saying the number of active cases in the territory was 65. Health officials inNorthwestern territoriesreported four new cases whileYukon none are reported.

In Atlantic Canada,New Scotlandreported 91 new cases. Although the overall number of cases is slowing down, health officials expect hospital admissions to continue to rise for the next week or so have announced changes in the way inpatients are treated to ensure capacity is there.

Newfoundland and Labrador, meanwhile,reported 10 new cases,New Brunswickreported 11 new cases andPrince Edward Islandreported a new case.

Saskatchewanreported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. Starting Tuesday, all Saskatchewan residents aged 16 and over will be eligible for a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

INBritish Columbia, health officials reported 1,360 new cases from the last three days, as well as 14 new deaths.

– From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 6:30 p.m. at

What is happening around the world

A woman receives a Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19 in Tehran, Iran, on Monday. (Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

As of Monday afternoon, more than 163.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 3.3 million.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusis calling on Pfizer and Modernato to place doses of COVID-19 vaccines available in the COVAX vaccine distribution structure earlier than planned due to lack of supply left by Indian export disruptions .

COVAX, which supplies doses to poor countries, relies heavily on exports from the Serum Institute of India in the AstraZeneca crackdown, but many are being used by the country as it battles a second massive wave of infections. The shortage is estimated at 140 million doses at the end of May.

IN Americas, U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that the country will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the next six weeks.

Doses will come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. It would mark the first time that US-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be distributed overseas, as domestic demand for shootings has fallen sharply in recent weeks.

The announcement comes on Bidenadministration’s previous commitment to distribute about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June.

Registered nurse Jennifer Reyes gives 12-year-old Andres Clara a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile parked at De La Salle School in Freeport, NY, on May 14th. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

Trinidad and Tobago will impose a state of emergency by midnight to contain an increase in related cases and deaths.

INEurope, The German Minister of Health said that the country will open vaccines against coronavirus for all starting from June 7. JensSpahn also said that by the end of May about 40 percent of all people in Germany would have received at least one shot.

Bars and restaurants across much of the UK opened for home services for the first time since early Monday on Monday, even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be careful amid the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in India.

The final step in gradually easing restrictions imposed in England also includes the reopening of theaters, sports facilities and museums, raising hopes that the economy may soon begin to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Czech bars and restaurants reopened for outdoor dinner Monday, as the government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions on hotels, school and cultural events starting May 24th.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government will also further relax the nationwide coronavirus closure in the Netherlands on Wednesday, allowing zoos and theme parks to reopen.

INAsia-Pacificregion, for the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases fell below 300,000, continuing a decline. The health ministry said about 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly sub-accounts.

The Hong Kong government says the start of a proposed quarantine travel bubble with Singapore has been delayed following an increase in undetectable cases in the Southeast Asian city-state.

INAfrica, South Africa has begun its mass vaccination with the aim of inoculating nearly five million citizens 60 and older by the end of June. The country has nearly one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, after receiving a delivery of 325,260 doses on Sunday evening.

Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday at a hospital in Germiston, South Africa. The spread of vaccinations in the country is targeting vulnerable groups aged 60 and over. (Michele Spatari / AFP / Getty Images)

INMiddle East, Saudi Arabia said foreign visitors arriving by plane from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if vaccinated.

–By the Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 6:30 p.m. ET