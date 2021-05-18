Russia freezes RFE / RL office accounts, appoints VTimes news site as foreign agent

New York, May 17, 2021 The Russian authorities should dissolve the accounts of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and stop labeling points of sale as foreign agents, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

On May 14, Russian authorities froze the local bank accounts of the US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty for allegedly failing to pay fines issued for non-compliance with the country’s foreign agents law, according to tidings reports and Kiryl Sukhotski, regional director of Radio Free Europe for Europe and television production, who spoke with CPJ in a telephone interview.

Separately that day, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Stichting 2 Oktober, a nonprofit organization of Dutch journalism that manages the independent news website VTimes, in its list of foreign agents, according to tidings reports and Ministries of Justice website.

Russian authorities should stop imposing fines and harassment on the media for alleged violations by its foreign agents, an unfair piece of legislation that should be repealed, said Gulnoza Said, CPJ program coordinator for Europe and Central Asia. Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty should be able to use its resources freely, and websites such as VTimes they should not be forced to jump in circles and risk large fines because of their ownership structures.

Two bailiffs from the Moscow branch of the Russian Bailiff System, the law enforcement arm of the Ministry of Justice, visited the RFE / RL office in Moscow on May 14 and served its staff a document stating that its accounts would to rise above alleged failure points to pay 5 million rubles (US $ 67,650) in fines, according to those reports, and Sukhotski, who said that amount represented only a small fraction of the total fines the sale is facing.

Bailiffs said they would make an inventory of office equipment, but did not do so at the time; they did not interfere in the work of journalists in the office, Sukhotski told CPJ.

Later that day, RFE / RLs bank accounts in Russia were frozen, Sukhotski said, adding that because the accounts did not hold 5m rubles, he feared authorities might confiscate broadcasters’ equipment to meet the fines.

In January, the country’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, began issuing RFE / RL-run media reports, accusing them of violating foreign agents’ law by not labeling their content as foreign-produced agents, such as CPJ was documented at the time. As of today, the RFE / RL faces 520 separate fines totaling $ 2,400,000, according to Sukhotski.

Sukhotski told the CPJ that 158 ​​fines were revoked on April 16 due to a court technician, but most have been re-filed and re-imposed. Also in April, the RFE / RL bureau in Moscow filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights, demanding that the court stop imposing those fines, according to a statement by the transmitter.

Sukhotski described the fines as a targeted attack on Radio Free Europe by the Russian authorities and said they constituted political censorship and attempts to include the Russian state in our editorial content. He added that Russian Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty correspondents felt nervous about working in the midst of such restrictions, but said they were continuing their reporting.

Also on May 14, the Ministry of Justice added the Netherlands-based foundation Stichting 2 Oktobe, which administers the domain of the Russian news site VTimes, hers list of foreign agents, thus seeking VTimes adhere to the law of foreign agents, according to tidings reports AND VTimes publisher Aleksandr Gubskiy, who spoke with CPJ in a telephone interview.

VTimes posted a declaration that day saying he would pursue the matter with the Ministry of Justice.

As of today, List of foreign media agents in Russia includes independent media Jellyfish AND ROW; several subsidiaries operated by RFE / RL and the US-funded broadcaster VOA; sales based in the Czech Republic Middle East; and five individual journalists for Radio Free Europe. The list includes 20 entries, after the addition of VTimes.

Imposed since 2017, the law of foreign agents may require media organizations and individuals receiving foreign funding to have a legal representative in Russia, provide extensive reports on their activities, and record their foreign agent status whenever they produce news or are mentioned in articles of news.

Since 2017, the United States has also required a number of foreign-funded news organizations, including the Russian-funded RT store, to register under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act. as documented by CPJ.

CPJ emailed Roskomnadzor and the Ministry of Justice for comments but received no response.