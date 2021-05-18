Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days to contain prices





The Argentine government is restricting beef exports, a key element in the country, in the recent non-Orthodox movement in an effort to contain escaping inflation approaching 50% a year. President Alberto Fernandez told a major beef export association that they would not be allowed to sell the product abroad for 30 days, according to a Ministry of Production statement issued late Monday. In that period, the government will set out a series of emergency measures for the sector. The move shows the government is willing to sacrifice much-needed dollars from exports to reassure domestic consumers ahead of major midterm elections later this year. The country’s beef exports in 2020 totaled roughly $ 3 billion, but the government may be more focused on the political cost of declining domestic consumption. “The president expressed his concern about the steady rise in domestic beef prices in recent months,” the statement said. Discussion at the meeting also included “possible steps to curb speculative practices” and tax evasion. Some of the measures will be adopted in the coming days. Fernandez added that the 30-day period could be shortened if the implementation of the measures leads to “positive results”, the note added. Read more: Inflation in Argentina rose faster than expected again in April Argentine beef exports have grown for four years and reached a record in the first two months of 2021, according to the Ciccra beef group. The suspension resembles similar policy decisions during 2003-2015 under the presidencies of Nestor Kirchner and his successor, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, which led livestock numbers plunged and the country lost market share in the international market. Government last month formalized a register to provide domestic supplies of beef at affordable prices as well as to monitor home deliveries and supplies. Not all beef cuts can be included in the resolution, which has not yet been published, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The story was first reported by the local newspaper La Nacion. (Updates to the government statement in the second paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

