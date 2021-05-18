2022 World Games Announces University of Alabama at Birmingham as Official Country and Partner – News





The university will organize several competitions, will provide accommodation for athletes for global events.

Media contacts: Dave McKinney, Hannah Echols The Birmingham Organizing Committee for the 2022 World Games announced today that the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will host several competitions across its campus and will partner with the global event in numerous initiatives. The 2022 World Games (TWG2022), an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from 7-17 July 2022. An estimated 3,600 athletes will attend in more than 30 different sports throughout the Games. Competitions for the 2022 World Games will take place across the UAB campus. BBVA Field, UAB’s men’s and women’s soccer house, will host Lacrosse. Fans interested in Withdrawal of War the action will find it at UAB facilities. Racetball AND pumpkins will take place in the courts and gymnasiums of the UABs University Recreation Center. UAB is uniquely determined and prepared to support the World Games and to ensure that Birmingham makes the most of this excellent, unique opportunity to showcase the world and our city, said UAB President Ray L. Watts. The UAB community expects to be graciously hosted for athletes and spectators, and our campus and its equipment provide a beautiful and modern environment that will leave a lasting, positive impression. In addition to the host competitions, UAB will also serve as the Foundation Sponsor for the 2022 Legacy Memorial World Games and the UAB Presentation Sponsor Athlet Village, which will provide accommodation in UAB lounges for athletes, coaches and officials. UAB Medicine will be the Presentation Sponsor for athletics and spectator medical services at the 2022 World Games venues. To view footage from the press conference, Click here. The university will also provide language services for athletes and international visitors. This is a very big partnership for the 2022 World Games, said 2022 World Games CEO Nick Sellers. Not only is UAB opening their world-class campus as a competition host and Athlete Village to many of our athletes and coaches, but their partnership extends to several other areas, including leadership and support for our entire medical committee. Having this Birmingham academic, athletic and medical cornerstone as a leading partner of the 2022 World Games represents a strong commitment from our community to this historic moment. The official announcement of the partnership was made on Monday, May 17 at BBVA Field on the UAB campus, and featured remarks by Sellers, Watts and 2022 World Games Board Chairman Jonathan Porter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos