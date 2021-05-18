Rift is growing within the Democratic Party over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as violence intensifies





“It would be appalling for the Biden administration to spend $ 735 million on precision-guided weapons against Netanyahu without any strings attached in the wake of the escalation of violence and attacks on civilians,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, a progressive Democrat from Minnesota, in a statement Monday. “If this passes, it will be seen as a green light for continued escalation and will reduce any attempt to mediate a ceasefire.”

Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, said of the deal and whether Congress should block it, “I’m not deciding anything inside or outside, but I think given the events of the last three or four days that should be part of the conversation as well. “

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez said he had not seen the details of the arms deal, but he was likely to support the deal moving forward: “I think it pre-existed the current conflict. We have a history “Israel’s long support as an ally and in its own defense. So I would say yes.”

Democrats in the House Foreign Affairs Committee met Monday to discuss the situation in Israel and the proposed arms sale. Sources familiar with the meeting told CNN that there was a lively discussion of the situation. Members expressed a range of views. One group of lawmakers aggressively dealt with the issue of arms sales, while another insisted that Israel deserves the right to defend itself, a source said. Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with fellow Democrats on the committee, is expected to send a letter and statement to the White House on Tuesday urging the arms deal to be delayed, according to two sources. familiar with the plan. Meeks is unable to impose a formal “blockade” of the deal at this late point in the formal review process, but the letter could be used as a pressure point to work toward a ceasefire, a source told CNN. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, declined to say whether he backed the deal when questioned by reporters Monday. However, he said he hoped for a ceasefire. “I want to see a ceasefire reached quickly and mourn the loss of life,” Schumer told reporters. On Monday, the White House released a reading of President Joe Biden’s call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which Biden “expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners toward that goal.” . But the reading stopped Biden calling for a ceasefire, a position held by many Democrats on the Hill. “It seems to be a moment of change even if it is simply a recalibration,” said a person familiar with the Democratic talks, also calling that recalibration “important.” Sunday marked the deadliest day of the conflict during the week so far, according to data from the Hamas-led Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 52 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, according to the health ministry. Some Democrats backed away from the idea that the party had moved to Israel altogether. “Maybe you see Democrats who are a little more willing to criticize Israel. That ‘s because Israel’ s position has changed and it ‘s increasingly difficult to imagine a future Palestinian state. I think the story has to do with that. “How Republicans have changed. They are used to supporting a two-state future and they do not seem to support it today,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut. “In Israel, there was a belief that he was important to the country’s security and certainly not a view shared by the current government.” Democrat leaders such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have voiced support for Israel, which has traditionally been the party’s stance, but progressives are increasingly vocal that the administration condemns Israel and cuts off military support for the country until it changes policies toward the Palestinians. . “It’s time to have serious talks about conditioning military aid,” the Rep. Said on Friday. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from New York. Even Democrats who have traditionally sided with Israel have raised concerns. After an Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed international media offices in Gaza, Menendez, a staunch supporter of Israel, issued one of his strongest statements to date on the conflict. “I am deeply concerned by reports of Israeli military action resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza, as well as Israeli targeting of buildings housing international media,” Menendez said. in the statement The New Jersey Democrat continued, “Given the complexity of the densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, and Hamas’ embarrassing record of exploiting this reality by hiding military assets behind the innocent, Israeli authorities must continue to pursue conscientious practice. to warn in advance of its attacks to reduce the risk of harm to the innocent. ” He also called for a “full account of the actions” that led to “civilian deaths and media destruction”. Another group of Democrats called for a ceasefire on Sunday. More than 25 Democratic senators, led by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire agreement in Israel and the Palestinian territories to “prevent further loss of life and further escalation of violence.” “. Murphy, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Foreign Relations for the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-Terrorism, and Republican committee member Sen. Todd Young of Indiana issued a joint bipartisan statement calling for a ceasefire. . “Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas rocket attacks, in a manner commensurate with the threat facing its citizens,” they said. “As a result of the Hamas rocket attacks and the Israeli response, both sides must acknowledge that many people have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further. We are encouraged by reports that the parties are considering a ceasefire. We hope this “A ceasefire can be reached quickly and additional steps can be taken to safeguard a two-state future.” Senator Tim Cain, who signed the letter with Democrats, added on Monday that he thinks the U.S. should aggressively pursue a ceasefire like “we do in other situations,” pointing to the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Houthis in Yemen. “I just can not recall a shooting war where children were being killed on both sides, where the US has not aggressively pushed for a ceasefire and I think we should do the same here,” he said. Aside from a ceasefire, Kaine, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said there are other steps the administration needs to take as well. “I think it would be nice if Biden’s team could nominate a really high quality nominee to be ambassador to Israel,” the Virginia Democrat said. “I think we should try to use the Arab nations that have normalized relations with Israel to try to bring them to the table to help promote greater stability in the West Bank and Gaza. But I think “Let ‘s start with the ceasefire.” But Republicans are pushing for Biden to keep the line. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, urged Biden on Monday to “stay strong” against calls from some in his party for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, arguing it is an “inappropriate equivalence.” moral “. “We are already seeing some pushing the false confession that this conflict is a tragic dispute between two legitimate fighters, where both sides share the blame that is roughly equal. What nonsense,” he said in the floor remarks. He added: “The United States must stand squarely behind our ally and President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state that defends itself.” This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Ted Barrett, Zachary Cohen and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

