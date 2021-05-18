Chandigarh extends the curfew by a week, says his aide; Traders Fumes: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Chandigarh, 17 May After extensive discussions in various forums and with medical experts, the UT Administration has decided to extend the restrictions imposed under the corona road ban by another week (from 5 to 18 May to 5 to 25 May) in order to the plateau gain of the Covid-19 case load due to blockage is not lost. Now, 2,000 to get kicks every day in the 18 plus category Considering the additional availability of vaccines for the 18 plus category, the UT Administration has decided to increase the number of vaccines and sites and also to administer 2,000 doses daily to eligible beneficiaries, who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal. The administration has received confirmation of an additional 33,000 doses of the vaccine. The decision was made at a review meeting, chaired by UT VP Administrator Singh Badnore, here today. It was decided that the Deputy Commissioner would meet with representatives of various trade, market and industry associations to seek their views and suggestions regarding the relief that could be provided to them due to the loss suffered due to the closure. The administrator called on small residential homeowners to voluntarily reduce their rent for the blockage period in order to provide relief to tenants who have lost their income and to prevent their migration. In connection with complaints against private hospitals that overload patients with Covid, the Administrator ordered the Department of Health to re-announce the approved fees for Covid treatment. It will be given to the media and will also be prominently published on the notice boards of the hospital in question, he said. Badnore expressed happiness for the oxygen control performed in all medical institutions. He directed that the oxygen plants operating on the GMCH-32, and the GMSH-16, should be specially inspected so that there is no excessive use, or any error of any kind. The Administrator thanked the Army authorities, NGOs and various charities that have come forward to set up mini-Covid care centers. He also called on other organizations to come forward to set up such a structure for oxygen. This would reduce the pressure on government hospitals. Such a partnership would go a long way in winning the battle against the crown, he said. He mentioned that additional vaccines were taken for eligible beneficiaries in both 18 plus and 45 plus categories.







