Singapore and Taiwan were hailed as COVID-19 success stories. Now they are seeing a peak in case numbers

Singapore will close schools by Wednesday after authorities announced new strains of the coronavirus such as the first one detected in India affecting more children.

Taiwan also closed schools in the capital Taipei to control an explosion, and the island barred all foreigners from entering or transit for a month unless they had a residence card.

Both governments have tightened restrictions to combat a recent increase in cases, as they remained relatively unharmed during the pandemic compared to the rest of the world.

Now they are all experiencing outbursts or broadcast set in the community. Singapore and Taiwan are now entering restrictions or blockades to catch him on top. Why does this matter? Because we can not consider it free from COVID – especially when variants appear. Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) May 17, 2021

Authorities in Singapore said Sunday that primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges would switch to full-time home schooling through Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28th.

The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 cases transmitted instead of the coronavirus, the highest daily number in eight months. Some of the cases involved children belonging to a group at a school.

Another 21 local broadcasts were reported on Monday.

Signs at a food court in Singapore are cordoned off as no dinner is allowed during the recent COVID-19 outbreak. AAP

Indian variant ‘affects children more’

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, citing a conversation he had with ministry’s medical service director Kenneth Mak, said on Sunday that type B.1.617, first discovered in India, “seems to affect children more”.

“Some of these mutations are much more virulent and seem to attack younger children,” said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

“This is an area of ​​concern for all of us,” he said, adding that none of the infected children were seriously ill.

The government is “working out plans” to vaccinate students under the age of 16, Dr Chan said in a Facebook post.

Only one percent of Taiwanese have been vaccinated

Taiwan’s capital Taipei and neighboring New Taipei announced Monday that schools will be closed from Tuesday through May 28.

Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic but over the past week has reported more than 700 internal cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in total, causing panic buying in supermarkets as the government tightened curbs.

Taiwan has so far been largely without COVID. Now we are facing community broadcasting for the first time. But we will continue to work together and take care of each other. We will get through this. Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) May 15, 2021

Authorities on Monday also said that all foreigners will be barred from entering or transiting Taiwan for the next month unless they have a residence card.

The rise in coronavirus infections in Taiwan has led to the rapid depletion of its stock of 300,000 doses of vaccine, with only about 1 percent of its 23 million people vaccinated.

Military officers sanitize COVID-19 testing centers and workers as Taiwan raises coronavirus alert levels. Taipei, Taiwan, May 16, 2021. AAP

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which together with the World Health Organization is co-administering the COVAX scheme to provide doses to countries that may have difficulty getting them, said more AstraZeneca vaccines were coming to Taiwan.

Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses of vaccine, mainly from AstraZeneca but also from Moderna, although global shortages have limited supplies.

The travel bubble in Hong Kong is delayed, again

In the latest round of restrictions, Singapore has limited public gatherings to two, banned restaurant dinners and indoor gyms.

Last year, the coronavirus grew through crowded dormitories housing low-wage foreign workers, infecting tens of thousands.

But by global standards, Singapore’s overall outbreak has been mild – officials in the city of 5.7 million have reported more than 61,000 cases so far and 31 deaths since the pandemic began.

But the latest peak has hit a quarantine-free travel bubble with Hong Kong, which was expected to start on May 26 after a previous failed attempt.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said that “in view of the recent situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Singapore”, both governments had decided to delay the bubble.