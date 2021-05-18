MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: ‘Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is apartheid. Period. ‘





MSNBC host Ali Velshi said Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians was “apartheid”. “Let us make one thing clear: Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. This is an indisputable fact. So do the Palestinians, and this is a fact that is often ignored,” Velshi began a monologue in his program. of Saturday. “Palestinians are at best third-class citizens in their native nation. The idea that it is even more controversial to call what Israel has imposed on the Palestinians a form of apartheid is hilarious. A look at a map “Israel’s current situation in Gaza and the occupied territories is just another example, apartheid-era South Africa.” “The Israeli government is constantly declaring plots of land on which Palestinians live to be military of archaeological importance, causing residents to be expelled. Sometimes there is a lawsuit and Palestinians are almost always lost. Months or weeks later this land is important becomes home to a new Israeli solution, “Velshi explained. “As more and more Jewish settlements take over the lands inhabited by the Arabs, the occupied West Bank becomes de facto more Israeli and more Jewish. This is a long and deliberate effort to force the Arabs who lived on that land. “Sometimes for hundreds of years, .it is an attempt to dilute their presence because having Arabs as full participants is in the opinion of the Israeli government and their courts that dilute Israel.” MSNBC AYMAN MOHYELDIN DDNON Israeli Air Attacks From Gaza: THIS IS NOT AN EQUAL BATTLE Velshi based the US government on not helping the Palestinians and defending their right to “defend themselves.” He also cast doubt on the claim that Hamas is a terrorist organization, saying “it is backed by the majority of Palestinians” and while “it may not be in Gaza’s best long-term interests”, the host strongly suggested that it was Israel’s fault for the deployment. of the group in the position in which it is located. “Israel needs a new approach to the Palestinians and America needs a new approach to Israel,” Velshi said. “After more than seven decades of not only being deprived of the land from which they were expelled, the Palestinian frustration goes deep. It may be worthwhile to go deeper than what you can hear inside your bubble and understand the depth it undergoes. “The apartheid Palestinian people on their land, deprived of basic necessities and subject to constant civil rights violations. This is no secret. out there to see it. You just have to look for it.” CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION The MSNBC host doubled Israel’s condemnation in an opinion release published Monday, simply summing up that “Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is apartheid. The period.” “There is currently no existential threat to the state of Israel,” Velshi said. “Under international law, Israel has the right to exist and to protect itself, especially from external threats. But the Palestinians have no state to protect. Theirs the right to exist, a fact that seems to be lost when tensions erupt. “

