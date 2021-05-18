Australian-India Flight: Trapped Passengers Claim Covid False Tests Caused Them to Miss Repatriation Flight





CRL Diagnostics, which conducted the tests for Australian airline Qantas, denied the results were inaccurate, but its managing director said the lab had done its job while its Indian accreditation was suspended.

Ravi Tomar, managing director of CRL Diagnostics, said the company appealed the three-month suspension and asked if “during this time we should continue testing or stop but did not get a response. So we continued testing,” he said.

In a statement to CNN, NABL chief executive N. Venkateswaran said CRL Diagnostics accreditation was being suspended for “non-compliance with accreditation norms”. “NABL accreditation is voluntary and we cannot instruct the laboratory not to do the testing. Suspensions mean they can not use the NABL symbol or claim accreditation status,” Venkateswaran said.

Up to 10 passengers who were stranded by the repatriation flight have since tested negative for the Covid-19, according to Sunny Joura, who was stopped from the repatriation flight after it was positive. His elderly mother, Darshan, was negative test, but could not board the flight as he was in close contact. “I was extremely disappointed and shocked,” Joura said. “My mother and I did not leave the house at all for 14 days before the quarantine before the flight. We were disguised twice during all that time.” Joura did another test right after with another provider – it was also negative. Yogesh Hasija, who is in Melbourne, tells a similar story about his wife Preeti Sabharwal, who was booked on the repatriation flight. She came out positive and crashed out of flight, only to test negative days later. CNN has seen copies of the negative Joura and Sabharwal test results. Both blamed CRL Diagnostics for their initial positive test results, which they believe were inaccurate. In a statement, Qantas said it had told its diagnostic agency that any laboratory used to evaluate the tests should have “all current and appropriate accreditations”. Qantas did not specify whether CRL Diagnostics was its diagnostic agency. Tomar said he had no direct connection to Qantas, but was hired by another company to analyze the tests. Qantas said in a statement that the test requirements were set in collaboration with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to “minimize the risk of importing the virus and maximize the safety of all persons on board”. “The reason we went to India was to bring home as many Australians as possible,” Qanta said in a statement. CNN addressed the Australian government for comment. Threats of fines and imprisonment Joura and his mother flew to India a year ago to care for his terminally ill father, but with the Covid-19 blast spreading there, they were desperate to return home to Australia. Joura’s wife and children are in Melbourne – he has not seen them since last May. The mother and son are between them nearly 9,000 Australians which was blocked in India by flight shutters imposed by the Australian government to ease pressure on the hotel quarantine system in the country. In early May, as India’s Covid cases escalated, the Australian government threatened 5-year prison sentences for anyone arriving from India. That move was reversed on Saturday and the first Qantas flight sent to repatriate 80 Australians from India was affected a few hours later in Darwin. Joura and his mother were among about 150 people who secured the seats and they were quarantined in Delhi for 72 hours before taking a Covid-19 test. But when the flight finally took off, it was half empty. According to CNN Nine News affiliate, 72 Australians were banned from flying at the last minute after 48 people tested positive for the virus. The other 24 people, close family members, were then denied permission to fly outside, for fear they might have been exposed. Tomar, from CRL Diagnostics, said the lab checked the tests and confirmed they were accurate. “I shared all the data with Qantas. We repeated all the tests and they all came back positive,” he said. In one declaration , Qantas confirmed that all tests were repeated under “medical supervision” with the same result. “This included some weak positives that could have been interpreted as negative results by other laboratories,” the airline said. Ian Hosegood, Qanta chief medical officer, said: “Poor positive results usually mean that someone is either in the early stages of Covid, or may reflect a pre-existing infection that they may not even know they had.” Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday the government considered the Qantas testing process as “strong and rigorous”. He defended the testing regime, saying it had worked as intended. “We have identified a large number of positive cases before people were allowed to leave for Australia. This is exactly what we need to do,” Hunt said. “Some of them will be on the other side of their journey, near the end of their affairs. And we are always considering the process.” Of the providers conducting the testing, he said: “I understand that those providers are well respected in India, but I will let others look at it.” Semi-empty flight Australia’s strict inbound travel limits are estimated to have saved the country the worst of Covid-19. Case numbers are relatively low, and Australia has recorded less than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic. Flight restrictions imposed last year remain in effect, limiting the number of people who can return to each city each week. The government says restrictions have been created to prevent the hotel quarantine system from being oversupplied. All international arrivals in Australia are required to spend 14 days in a hotel, at their own expense. Australians have reported being hit by flights as airlines drop off seats for higher-paying passengers. Thousands of Australians in India struggled to get one more ticket, so when the number of coronavirus cases in India increased and the government stopped coming from India, some said they felt abandoned by their country. Critics accused him government of racism. Joura said he is in contact with most of the people who tested positive before Saturday’s flight. “All of them are very worried and disappointed because of the current state of affairs,” he said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his government’s repatriation policies and probation regime, but said on Sunday that he wanted to bring even more citizens home. “This kind of testing is required of all countries where people come from Australia, whether it’s the UK or somewhere else. And of course, it ‘s important in India, and we’ve seen those high levels of testing, and that’ s honestly why we got the action we did because the risk was very, very high, “he said. Joura asked why the Australian government had placed all passengers on the flight at the same hotel in New Delhi to be isolated for 72 hours before their flight, at a time when the city is still experiencing thousands of new Covid-19 cases every day. “What was the reason for putting everyone in a hearth like Delhi in a hotel, which is a public place?” he said. Joura said he had heard nothing more when he might be able to leave India and insecurity was causing him anxiety. “Not having any clarity about the possible resolution of the error committed by the testing regime continues to cause mental agony,” Joura said. “I hope the Australian Government will act quickly to end our misery.”

CNN’s Swati Gupta contributed to this article.

