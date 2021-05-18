Man who was part of the illegal gathering at the house of actor Terence Cao fined $ 3,000, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Veteran actor Terence Cao Guohui, who originally hosted a meeting at his home for himself and five others last October, later found more guests on his doorstep after one of his friends invited them in for the evening. . The friend, Lance Lim Chee Keong, 50, had invited four more people and the total number of guests later increased to 12 as the celebrations progressed amid the Covid-19 explosion. On Tuesday (May 18), Lim pleaded guilty to a felony under Act Covid-19 (Interim Measures) and was fined $ 3,000. Singapore had violated the phase two regulation that restricted social gatherings to no more than five people. Meanwhile, Cao, 53, told the court last month that he also intends to plead guilty to his charge. His case is still pending. The court heard that Cao had organized the event at his apartment in the building on Daisy Road near Braddell Road last October to celebrate his birthday, as well as that of two other artists, Shane Pow Xun Ping, 30, and Jeffrey Xu Mingjie, 32 years old. The event had gained prominence on social media as photos of the masked group went viral online. Twelve guests were in the unit between 21:00 on 2 October last year and 1 on the following day. Among them were seven artists – Jeremy Chan Ming Yuew, 29; Julie Tan Shaoyin, 29; Sonia Nicola Chew, 30; Agimi Yeoh Yishan, 34; Heng Tee Kok, 45; Pow and Mr. Xu. The other five guests were: managers Tan Jun Chuan, 30; Debbie Lu Shuyi, 33; Eleanor Wang Chunwei, 34; part-time model Valnice Yek Jia Hui, 22, and Lim. Eleven of those previously gathered were fined $ 300, instead of being prosecuted for their low level of guilt. Celebrities have since apologized through Mediacorp, saying they “deeply regret” their actions. After this incident, Mrs. Chew retired from running Mediacorp’s annual counting program. Pow, on the other hand, filed an unrelated charge of driving last month and Mediacorp has since terminated his contract. His case involving this charge is still pending. Lim was represented by attorneys Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law Corporation. They stated in their mitigation prayer that their client, who was once the magazine’s editor, had been “hit hard” by the pandemic and had lost his job. They also said that Lim has learned his lesson and has repented. First-time offenders who break the law under the Covid-19 (Interim Measures) Act can face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $ 10,000. Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $ 20,000.







