Towards a New Navy

Last May, as a new Taiwanese president took office, The U.S. Navy increased its presence in the South China Sea by operating two aircraft carrier sets in the area for the first time in more than a decade.

Beijing, though not happy about the decision, offered only a tacit response. It had its hands full with the recovery of COVID, the escalation of tensions with India and the growing international condemnation of its oppression of the Uighur population.

The increased US Navy presence not only faded the Chinese threat to Taiwan, but had health effects elsewhere for a while. For example, Chinese ships had harassed a reconnaissance ship Western Capella, registered by the Malaysian government for an oil exploration work in its exclusive economic waters, but that behavior diminished as US ships entered the scene.

Now, Beijing back in it. Just in recent weeks, the People’s Liberation Army, air force and navy have carry major maneuvers around Taiwan, practicing wartime operations and exhausting Taiwanese defense forces.

Earlier, in mid-March, more than 200 Chinese fishing boats, the Chinese Coast Guard and the naval militia MASS in Philippine waters in what could be a pretext for a harassment season. And once again, the U.S. and British naval forces are directed in the region.

In the last one HEARING before the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees subcommittees, witnesses describe a maritime Asia at a turning point. It is a complex situation of overlapping claims of maritime, domestic politics and economics. The question is: What role should the United States play in preventing Chinese aggression and reducing the chances of conflict?

A window to the future is the Japanese reaction to Chinese naval violations. In contrast to the dynamic state of affairs in the South China Sea, the Japanese and Chinese naval forces have maintained a tense balance in the East China Sea.

Since 2012, China has maintained a rapid pace of air AND water incursion around Senkaku Island, the uninhabited island group is administered by Japan and protected by U.S. defense treaty obligations. Still, China claims with suspicion that the islands as their own.

Beijing aggression has spurred a shift in Tokyo’s diplomatic and military stance. Japan is increasingly repositioning its Self-Defense Forces and Coast Guard towards Senkakus and has steadily increased its defense spending to keep up with the growing risk. He also revised US-Japan defense guidelines to enable a more proactive security partnership with the US

What the islands of Senkaku and Western Capella experience make it clear is that marine presence matters. In both cases, a steady presence led to a wave of positive regional and diplomatic partner action.

However, the front presence does not become free. A greater investment in our naval forces and operations will be necessary for the US to counter such metastatic risks and change the strategic calculations of Beijing (and Moscow).

And, yes, Moscow figures in the Asian maritime equation. IN July 2019 and again lastDecember, China and Russia flew bombers together in the Sea of ​​Japan. The two will renew a strategic partnership this July, something that will only add complexity to an increasingly stressful global maritime competition for the Navy.

Some argue that the US cannot, and should not, try to oppose China’s coercive naval actions. This would be a mistake. It ignores Beijing’s long record of interventions across the South China Sea, which expanded and relied heavily on building the island in disputed locations. Beijing’s interest here is long-standing and its approach has been largely effective since 1994 when it set up facilities at the Reef Mischief Philippines.

The intentions of the Chinese are unlikely to change. If the US and its allies do nothing to complicate or slow down Beijing’s gray area strategy, they risk giving up on the global communities of maritime Asia. Failure to do so would also encourage China to further delay misjudgment of U.S. commitments, thus increasing the risk of conflict.

A successful strategy must include diplomatic efforts to attract and strengthen like-minded partner nations such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. But soft power alone will not discourage Beijing, nor will it attract the partners we need. So what else can be done?

First, Presence on Purpose: The maritime presence of the U.S. and their allies must be prioritized and sourced more powerfully in crucial theaters such as the South China Sea, and our deployed ships must be given the means to new for gray area operations.

Second, building a new model navy: The United States must grow and equip its fleet to meet the combined challenge of China and Russia. There is an urgent need to recapitalize US shipyards and build the manpower needed to deliver and manage ships.

Third, submit a compelling cost proposition: This will require rethinking US diplomacy behavior, partner capacity building, and boosting economic development to convince our citizens, as well as our partners, that they can not give up investing. in the preservation of an Indo-Pacific

All said, the dangers in maritime Asia are no longer a distant concern; they are here today, and very real. Both the outgoing and current Indo-Pacific commanders, Admirals Davidson and Aquilino, recently testified so much, commenting on China’s chances causing a conflict in the next six years.

To prevent the growing Chinese army from piling up against us requires more than matching numbers in arsenals and fleets. We need to increase our fleet by also rethinking naval operations in a broader diplomatic and economic context. We need a new one state naval vessels: one who uses and permits a maritime presence while demonstrating the economic benefits to a free and open Indo-Pacific.