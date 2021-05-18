Morrison labels Virgin CEO insensitive border words – Australian Aviation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called Virgin CEO insensitive to the suggestion that a vaccinated Australian should open its borders, even if it leads to some deaths.

Prime Minister Morrison said he would not risk the lives of Australians and added that he would maintain a regime that has so far avoided losing 30,000 lives.

The most important words of Virgin CEO Jayne Hrdlickase were even more important by a large public figure advocating that the country would have to accept some COVID diseases when the borders are opened, with vaccines unlikely to prove 100 percent effective .

She was reported to have said, Some people may die, but it will be much smaller than with the flu as she called for Australia to open sooner than the current mid-2022 target. However, she made it clear that he was referring to a situation where the country was protected mainly through vaccinations.

However, referring to Hrdlickas comments, Prime Minister Morrison said, I am sorry that those comments were somewhat insensitive.

I would encourage people to know that 910 Australians have lost their lives. Each of those lives was a terrible tragedy and it does not matter how old they were.

Later Tuesday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian also appears to criticize Hrdlicka’s views, arguing that no deaths are acceptable when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID.

Weve worked hard in New South Wales to protect lives, to maintain community safety and that is what we will do, said Prime Minister Berejiklian.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud also appeared to disapprove of Virgin CEO’s comments, arguing that the federal government would take its advice from the chief medical officer, not the CEO.

On Monday, Hrdlicka said, We were forgetting the fact that we have learned how to live with many viruses and challenges over the years and we have learned how to live with this.

COVID will be part of the community, we will get COVID and it will not take us to the hospital, and it will not put people in a terrible condition because they have a vaccine.

Some people may die, but it will be much smaller than with the flu.

Sydney Morning Heraldthe report made it clear that it was only defending the opening of Australia with a large part of the vaccinated country, leaving the most vulnerable people protected.

Her comments seem to echoes the appearance of Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton who reportedly said at a private seminar that the country should make a call for [COVID] are executed after vaccines have been widely offered.

Last night, Virgin issued a statement refusing to criticize Hrdlicka, arguing, We have and will continue to work closely with both states and federal governments to support the health and safety of the Australian community.

We agree with state and federal leaders that the eradication of COVID-19 may not be the goal for our country. The question is not whether, but when will we be vaccinated enough to protect our people and our hospital system to open our international borders.

On Tuesday, Virgin wrote on Twitter, The safety of our guests has always been our number one priority, nothing will change that. We have worked in a closed step with state and federal governments to put Australian health and safety first, and to continue to do so as we learn to live with COVID-19.

In recent weeks budget documents have hinted that international travel will not fully resume until mid-2022, stating that international inbound and outbound travel is expected to remain low until mid-2022, after which it is assumed that gradual recovery in international tourism will occur.

The discovery of cashier Josh Frydenbergs forced Qantas to postpone its plan to resume long-haul flights from October 31 to December.

The news comes amid growing concerns about delays in Australia’s inoculation program, sparked by a change in policy to prioritize the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to less than 50 vaccines than the Oxford vaccine, which has a much larger supply. The shock created by the British has been linked to blood clotting in a very small number of recipients.