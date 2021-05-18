‘No ransom will be paid’ – Waikato hospitals found after cyber attack

The head of Waikato DHB says no ransom will be paid “for cybercriminals who have launched an attack on IT systems and thrown hospitals into turmoil.

The attack knocked down telephone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all IT services except email at Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

All clinical services in those hospitals have been disrupted, elective surgeries have been postponed and patient records are inaccessible.

And a health worker says it caused absolute chaos inside Waikato Hospital.

Said Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee stuff external cyber security experts and police were investigating the attack.

He said some communications received indicated a reward attack but DHB was trying to verify it.

“Despite this, no reward will be paid.

Snee did not know who was behind the incident or if it was in any way related to the recent ransomware attack on the Irish health system, which also left hospitals crippled.

He did not know the numbers of elective operations that would be delayed across the region.

And when asked if any patients could die as a result of the disruption, Snee said: We are ensuring that all patients in need of urgent care are treated by us or referred to another hospital.

It could be a matter of days before IT systems were up and running, Snee said.

Dominico Zapata / Sende Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said he did not know who was behind the cyber attack on the hospital, or was linked to the recent Irish attacks.

Patient records were unavailable and X-ray images were impossible to send between departments, slowing down medical services.

[This attack] affects the entire system of how the whole hospital operates.

A woman who works at Waikato Hospital said the cyber attack caused the most stressful day she had ever had.

Health worker, who stuff agreed not to mention the name, said the hospital was in absolute chaos.

Workers could not access anything on the computer, which included all patient records.

We have patients who show up and we do not know who they are there to see.

We can not go and use Word (Microsoft) and save it because it does not save anywhere.

They had to ask each patient why they had come to the hospital and the only way to register was through a black pen and paper.

DHB is postponing selective operations and urging members of the public to evade the emergency department for non-life-threatening conditions.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF With all the systems sitting at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, Samantha Catterall was forced to go somewhere else for treatment.

Samantha Catterall, 21, went to the Emergency Department on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m. because of pain that went through her entire body, affecting her ability to walk properly.

Instead of being seen by an ED doctor she was referred to the Anglesea Clinic with a coupon.

“If it were not life-threatening, they would either send you to Anglesea, home or to the Victoria Clinic.”

The hospital seemed extremely quiet for one day a week, Catterall said,

Snee apologized for the inconvenience caused by the attack and said the teams were working extremely hard to restore the systems online.

Kelly Hodel / Stuff The computer and telephone lines of Waikato Hospitals have been down since Tuesday morning.

Health and GCSB Minister Andrew Little declined to comment on the attack, referring to all Waikato DHB investigations.

Hamilton East Labors MP Jamie Strange said Waikato DHB had heard of a number of threats to health institutions around the world in terms of cyber security.

Strange said he had full confidence in CEO Snee and his team as they worked to find possible solutions.

National MP David Bennett said when National was in Government that he tried to reform the system, as the current Government was doing, to create a stronger and better computer system.

we [have] a series of computer systems that are complex and require a lot of maintenance.

There is a risk in every health system to have small IT systems vulnerable to attacks.

Hamilton City Councilor Dave Macpherson said he tried to go to Waikato Hospital twice on Tuesday to request an appointment, but both times he called 0800, he received a message saying he was no longer in service.

He said that when he was on the health board, he regularly received risk reports about the possibility of an attack on IT.

[We] often had to allocate more than existing budgets to strengthen electronic protection.

We always warned of this kind of result if the guard would fall.

He thought some electronic devices in radiology would be affected, as well as some patient monitoring systems.

They will be the highest things of technology.

He also thought that no information would be able to be put into the computer system and, if it were not for life or death, people would be prevented from going to the emergency department and being sent to clinics in the country.

Macpherson asked if this was a budget area that commissioners have cut in the last two years.