World Economic Forum Cancels Meeting 2021 In Singapore Due To Pandemic





The World Economic Forum Congress Center ahead of its annual meeting in Davos on January 19, … [+] 2020

COFFRINI FABRICE / AFP through Getty Images

World Economic Forum canceled its annual meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Singapore this August, due to uncertainties about the ongoing spread of the Covid-19 virus around the world. Unfortunately, the tragic circumstances developed across geographies, an uncertain travel perspective, different speeds of vaccination spread and uncertainty about new variants combine to make it impossible to hold a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders. from around the world the rate which was planned, the WEF said in a statement on its website late Monday. This despite the excellent support provided by the Singapore government. The decision came as Singapore struggled to stem the growing number of unrelated or untraceable Covid-19 infections in the city state. The government implemented stricter social distance measures over the weekend and delayed the start of a highly anticipated air travel bubble with Hong Kong for the second time. Singapore had managed the Covid-19 situation better than most countries until infections increased this month. The government reported 21 new cases in the community on Monday, 11 of which are unrelated to previous cases. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The WEF said its next annual meeting will be held in the first half of 2020. The location and final date of the event will be determined later this year, he said. It was a difficult decision, especially in the great interest of our partners to unite not only virtually but personally and to contribute to a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable world, said Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. But ultimately the health and safety of all in question is our highest priority. The annual WEF meeting, which brings together senior public and private sector leaders to address the pressing global issue, is usually held in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year. In December, organizers decided to postpone and relocate the event to Singapore this year after the Covid-19 virus was wrecked across Europe. We will continue to engage the growing number of our partners in our multiple workflows by addressing key issues on the global agenda through public-private partnership, the WEF said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos