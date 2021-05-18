The Badrinath Temple at Uttarakhand opens portals, a day after Kedarnath





The portals of the sacred Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand reopened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a day after the Kedarnath shrine in the hill state was also reopened with strict protocols due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Read also | Kedarnath Temple portals open amid strict Covid-19 protocol The portals of the shrine of Lord Vishnus Badrinath reopened today at 4:15 a.m. with all religious rituals and practices. The health and well-being of the people is the top priority of governments. I pray to Mr. Badri Vishal to keep everyone in a healthy and safe state, read a translation of the tweets of Prime Minister Uratarakhand Tirat Singh Rawats, posted in Hindi. Rawat added, A limited number of people, under the leadership of the high priest, will offer regular prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. Kedarnath is among the four shrines whose portals open each year between April and May, after a six-month closure. The other three shrines are Kedarnath – which reopened on Monday 5 – Gangotri and Yamunotri. Read also | The Kedarnath Shrine opens on May 17, with no restrictions on the number of pilgrims In April, Uttarakhand hosted the Kumbh Mela which was to be called in as the state, along with the rest of the country, began to witness an increase in new daily Covid-19 issues. Kumbh, which began on April 1 and was scheduled to end on April 30, was withdrawn after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to a senior viewer that the event be held symbolically. The Uttarakhand government has also withdrawn from the high court for organizing religious events despite the ongoing pandemic. Read also | HC rapes Uttarakhand for organizing religious events amid pandemic On Monday, the government extended the curfew for crowns across the state, directing the blockade to be monitored from May 6 to 18 to May 6 to 25. During this period a maximum of 20 people will be allowed into wedding ceremonies while mandating an RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering the state. According to a health department bulletin on May 17, the number of Uttarakhands Covid-19 is 291,005. On Monday, 3,719 people tested positive, while 3,647 patients were released and 136 underwent viral illness. Similar stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos