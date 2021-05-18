Partner Globalization Helps Ecolex Achieve Rapid International Expansion | National News

BOSTON AND SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, through its AI-led, fully automated and fully compatible global Record Employer (EOR) platform today announced that Ecolex, a leading enterprise based in biosciences, is using its solution and adaptively expanding into new markets.
Ecolex was supposed to hire talent outside of their home base in the US, but when they evaluated the options, the company tried to find a single solution to meet all their needs, especially when it came to staying on top. changing international regulations, complex. They then turned to the End-to-End Partner Globalization solution which not only provided a platform for payroll and cost management, but also raised the risk of employment internationally. A key advantage: with its entities worldwide, Globalization Partners provides a local presence with a global reach.
“We needed to hire talent in Singapore and being able to rely on Partner Globalization which has a presence there makes our lives a lot easier. “There are no more time zone issues that had occurred with our previous EOR provider or problems working together,” he said. Rosalind Lee, Corporate and Business Finance Controller at Ecolex. “Furthermore, the Globalization Partners team addresses our needs and concerns no matter what time of day it is. They have compliance with the block, especially with regard to Employment Pass issues.”
From its main vegetable oil manufacturing business in 2004, Ecolex has diversified its portfolio to include dairy and food ingredients, as well as personal and home care products. Ecolex is in growth mode and as the company shifts its focus to one of the fastest growing countries in Northeast Asia and other regions around the globe, the ability to have a local presence enables them to offer a more specialized offer. Now, working with Globalization Partners, the company can quickly and easily seamlessly integrate local talent teams into new markets wherever demand is discovered.
“Our solution opens the door to hiring talent around the world and is more inclusive in the EOR industry,” he said. Charles Ferguson, General manager, Asia Pacific. “Our on-site experts can support any and all human resources and compliance needs, which is a game changer for companies like Ecolex that want to take advantage of new market opportunities now.”
“The Globalization Partners platform provides total visibility of the teams we have set up in other countries. We know that with a simple click, we can enter a new market which for us will Argentina another, ”Lee said.
As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as a legal employer, handling payroll, taxes and benefits, and ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing companies to manage and direct work daily of their team members.
