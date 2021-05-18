Partner Globalization Helps Ecolex Achieve Rapid International Expansion | National News





BOSTON AND SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, through its AI-led, fully automated and fully compatible global Record Employer (EOR) platform today announced that Ecolex, a leading enterprise based in biosciences, is using its solution and adaptively expanding into new markets. Ecolex was supposed to hire talent outside of their home base in the US, but when they evaluated the options, the company tried to find a single solution to meet all their needs, especially when it came to staying on top. changing international regulations, complex. They then turned to the End-to-End Partner Globalization solution which not only provided a platform for payroll and cost management, but also raised the risk of employment internationally. A key advantage: with its entities worldwide, Globalization Partners provides a local presence with a global reach. “We needed to hire talent in Singapore and being able to rely on Partner Globalization which has a presence there makes our lives a lot easier. “There are no more time zone issues that had occurred with our previous EOR provider or problems working together,” he said. Rosalind Lee, Corporate and Business Finance Controller at Ecolex. “Furthermore, the Globalization Partners team addresses our needs and concerns no matter what time of day it is. They have compliance with the block, especially with regard to Employment Pass issues.” From its main vegetable oil manufacturing business in 2004, Ecolex has diversified its portfolio to include dairy and food ingredients, as well as personal and home care products. Ecolex is in growth mode and as the company shifts its focus to one of the fastest growing countries in Northeast Asia and other regions around the globe, the ability to have a local presence enables them to offer a more specialized offer. Now, working with Globalization Partners, the company can quickly and easily seamlessly integrate local talent teams into new markets wherever demand is discovered. “Our solution opens the door to hiring talent around the world and is more inclusive in the EOR industry,” he said. Charles Ferguson, General manager, Asia Pacific. “Our on-site experts can support any and all human resources and compliance needs, which is a game changer for companies like Ecolex that want to take advantage of new market opportunities now.” “The Globalization Partners platform provides total visibility of the teams we have set up in other countries. We know that with a simple click, we can enter a new market which for us will Argentina another, ”Lee said. As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as a legal employer, handling payroll, taxes and benefits, and ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing companies to manage and direct work daily of their team members. To see a demonstration of our technology, please see this video. About globalization partners Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-powered global Record Employer platform, automated, fully compliant, powered by our human experts worldwide. Leave the complexities of global employment to well-known industry leaders who consistently achieve 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster. Globalization Partners: Breaking Barriers for All, Everywhere To learn more, please visit: globalization- partners.comor connect with us through Tweet,LinkedIn,Facebook, or check out our Blog. Contact: Karen pantinas [email protected] 617-729-4466 Touching on globalization partners, Asia Pacific Melinda Ilagan [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalization-partners-helps-ecolex-achieve-lightning-fast-international- Expansion-301292812.html SOURCE Globalization Partners







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos