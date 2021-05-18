Boston and Bar Harbor get some love on US News & World Reports’ top annual holiday lists





Bar Harbor is essentially a postcard that has found its way into the real world, the survey reads. Boston ranked 19th in the best places to visit in the United States, along with number 10 in Best Family Vacation, 13 in Best Family Vacation, and 14 in Best Summer Vacation. Adding to its historic sites is a bunch of museums, including the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Boston Children’s Museum, the publication wrote. Young and old baseball fans will either love (or appreciate) a visit to the iconic Fenway Park. New England beaches made multiple appearances, but were often raised by warmer ones that allow swimmers to stay afloat for more than 10 minutes before their toes and feet turn blue. Nantucket was ranked 8th in the Best Family Vacation in the Beach category. It also appeared at number 20 on the US Best Beaches list Kennebunkport entered the 22nd place on the list of Best Beaches in the United States, with Ogunquit at 26. Perhaps the most confusing rating in the Best Beaches category was the decision to throw all of Cape Cod on one beach. (She entered 24). Hard to compare Beach Point to Beach in Provincetown with some of, uh, let’s just say less beaches on the Cape. Speaking of Cape beaches, the magazine also tried to list the best Cape Cod beaches. Let the fighting begin! At the top of her list was Mayflower Beach in Dennis. Since Mayflower Beach is located on the bay side, the waves are usually calmer than those on other Cape beaches, the editors write. Last on the list at number 20 was Red River Beach. According to the journal, the methodology for the lists is based on an analysis of the opinions of experts and users. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing the personal opinions of our editors. Lake Kintla in Glacier National Park, which is number 10 on the list of the Best Places in the World to Visit. Matt Volz / Associated Press Here are some of the other categories and Top 10 in each. The best places in the world to visit: 1. South Island, New Zealand 2. Paris 3. Bora Bora 4. Maui 5. Tahiti 6. London 7. Rome 8. Phuket 9. Tokyo 10. Glacier National Park Best places to visit in the Caribbean: 1. St. Lucia 2. British Virgin Islands 3. US Virgin Islands 4. Turks & Kaikot 5. St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6. Antigua 7. Barbados 8. Cayman Islands 9. Kuracao 10. Guadeloupe A lizard controls the scene in Guadeloupe. Best Family Beach Vacations in the United States: 1. External banks 2. Destination 3. Sanibel Island 4. Maui 5. Hilton Head 6. Amelia Island 7. Honolulu 8. Nantucket 9. Bald Head Island 10. Myrtle Beach Slough Creek in Yellowstone National Park. Carl Fincke / The Washington Post The Best Family Summer Vacations in the United States 1. Yellowstone 2. Washington, DC 3. Grand Canyon 4. External banks 5. San Diego 6. Bahamas 7. Anaheim-Disneyland 8. Jackson Hole 9. Niagara Falls 10. Boston In terms of Best Free Family Vacation, according to the ranking of these years, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Grand Canyon in the first places, with Outer Banks and Washington, DC, finishing in the top 5. For Best Free Caribbean Vacation , Its Martinique, Curacao, and Trinidad & Tobago in the top three. Acadia National Park ranks 10th on the list of Best Fall Vacations (Asheville, NC, receives the highest honor). For more on News News and World Report holiday listings, visit travel.usnews.com/rankings. A pair of rowing boarders head up the Charles River as they watch the Bostons Back Bay skyline on September 6, 2020. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe / The Boston Globe Christopher Muther can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Kris_Muther.







