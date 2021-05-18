Australia keeps borders closed for overseas travel as industries beg for reopening





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said he was not yet sure whether to allow residents fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to travel overseas as industries were hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders. “I understand everyone is eager to go back to a time we once knew. But the reality is that we are living this year in a pandemic that is worse than last year,” Morrison told reporters. Morrison said any plan to relax border rules for vaccinated travelers could be implemented “only when it is safe to do so”. Australia plans to reopen borders to the rest of the world by mid-2022 even as the federal budget unveiled last week hopes to fully vaccinate its population close to 26 million by the end of this year. Airlines, tour operators and universities – recovering from the impact of border bans – have urged the federal government to quickly track the opening of borders. “We can not keep him out (Covid-19) forever … It will make us sick, but it will not take us to the hospital. Some people may die, but it will be much smaller than the flu, Virgin Australia chief Jayne Hrdlicka was quoted as saying in the Australian media on Tuesday. Morrison described Hrdlicka’s comments as “somewhat insensitive”. Authorities in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said at least 80% of its adult population should be fully vaccinated before considering quarantine entry. Australia closed its international borders in March 2020, mainly to non-citizens and permanent residents, helping to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with less than 30,000 cases and 910 deaths. Although the national immunization apparatus lost its initial dosing targets, officials have stepped up the vaccination program by administering 1 million doses in the last 17 days. To date, more than 3.1 million total vaccines have been administered, far less than the 4 million promised by the end of March. Follow more stories at Facebook AND Tweet This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.







