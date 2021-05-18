King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives a call from the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa





JEDDAH: Terminals at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah were again noisy with passengers on Monday, as international travel resumed more than a year after being suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Arrivals and departures resumed at Kingdoms air, land and sea ports at 1am, with Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated or cured of the virus within the last six months, free to travel.

As passengers flocked to the airport from early Monday morning, the traffic flow was well organized and calm. Admission to the terminals was restricted to people with valid tickets and assistants accompanying disabled travelers.

As part of the latest rules enforced by the authorities, Saudis under the age of 18 must also provide evidence that they have a health insurance policy, approved by the Saudi Central Bank, that will cover the cost of treatment for COVID-19 in other places.

The General Authority of Saudi Arabia for Civil Aviation also issued updated travel instructions, including requirements for using the Tawakkalna COVID-19 country tracking application. The conditions apply to all travelers, regardless of whether their trip is for leisure, study, work or to receive medical treatment.

About 385 international flights took off from nine Saudi airports on Monday, including 225 departures from Riyadh, 75 from Jeddah, 66 from Dammam and 19 from other airports. In addition, about 300 vehicles crossed the land border in Qatar during the morning.

The national carrier of the Kingdoms, Saudi Arabia, resumed flights to 43 destinations in 30 countries. He said he would operate 178 scheduled flights each week from Jeddah and 153 from Riyadh. As part of the latest rules enforced by the authorities, Saudis under the age of 18 must also provide evidence that they have a health insurance policy. Ibrahim Al-Omar, general manager of the airlines, said that Saudi Arabia has implemented more than 50 precautions throughout all phases of the flight process and has been ranked among the Top-10 safest airlines in the world by the Experience Association of Airline Passengers. He added that since the beginning of the pandemic, the airline has carried out more than 100,000 flights, transporting more than 10 million passengers.

The destination of the first international flight that departed from Riyadh on Monday was Hyderabad in India, while the first day flight from Jeddah was headed to Dhaka in Bangladesh. The first international flight to land in Riyadh on Monday was from Cairo, and the first arrival in Jeddah was from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. IN NUMBERS More than 18,000 people traveled from King Abdulaziz Airport on Monday. More than 47 flights operated from the Kingdom within 6. Despite the resumption of international flights, the Saudi Interior Ministry said a ban remains on direct or indirect travel to 13 countries without prior permission to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The countries to which it applies are: Libya, Yemen, Armenia, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Belarus, India, Lebanon, Turkey, Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela.

In addition, the ministry said travelers heading to Bahrain should have received two doses of the vaccine and children under the age of 18 are not eligible to travel there. Diplomats and the individuals accompanying them, air navigation and shipping crews, workers in enterprises that are part of the health supply chain and truck drivers are exempt from these rules. People who arrived at King Fahd’s Path, on the border with Bahrain, but did not meet the requirements, returned on Monday.

Travelers returning to the Kingdom after visiting a foreign land will be required to quarantine at home for seven days. However, foreign visitors, including members of diplomatic missions coming from the air from most countries, will no longer need to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are not vaccinated must provide proof of a negative PCR test, issued by an approved laboratory within 72 hours of the flight to the Kingdom, otherwise they will not be allowed to board the plane.

With the exception of Saudi nationals, resident residents, and GCC citizens, all people arriving in Saudi Arabia must have medical insurance that will cover the costs of COVID-19 treatment in outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, and hospitals.

On January 29, Saudi authorities postponed the reopening of air, sea and land ports and extended the travel ban from March 31 to May 17. Further information about international travel, including rules and requirements, is available at www.saudia.com.

