good, less good and dangerous

There is no doubt that Emmanuel Macron is energetic in his approach to the basics of relations between France and its former African colonies. This new dynamic, characterized by the desire to change certain practices that marked Franafrique, calls in particular for overcoming the idea of ​​traditional French hunting grounds to embrace the entire continent.

Less attentive will be forgiven for the loss, as there are so many open fronts. From the debate over the return of art objects to structured exchanges with rebellious African thinkers, from the opening of archives on sensitive topics (such as the death of Thomas Sankara) to the commission of inquiry into the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda and the memory of the Algerian war

In addition, there is the African Green Wall, health, the digital revolution, the CFA franc reform, and, most recently, the growing role of Paris in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel

To this long list will be added the next summit dedicated to the financing of African countries, scheduled for May 18 in the French capital.

The best

France is at the forefront of a change of discourse on the continent. This is because of its insistence that Africa should be treated as a common geopolitical entity given its diversity.

The French Development Agency (AFD) has thus destroyed the country’s common practice of dividing the continent into Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa. The Parisian approach to the conflicts in Libya and the recent dilemmas of success in Chad demonstrate a pragmatic and therefore refreshing understanding of intra-African dynamics.

US leadership under President Trumps has ended almost all debates over global public goods, leaving the field open to other actors. France has used this space with enthusiasm.

The organization of the Climate Summit in Paris provided a good starting platform. Then, France got involved in key multilateral issues such as trade blockades, the taxation of technology giants or, most recently, the challenge of vaccine nationalism.

China and a host of new players were also present, but President Macrons communication skills often allowed him to steal the show.

The fierce debate over how to deal with African sovereign debt has created another boulevard for France within the G7 and even the G20. It was Paris that first proposed a review of the current approach, including through the elimination of African debt rather than its easing and through the immediate access to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights unused to make economies more liquid African.

Pressure on French champions to re-evaluate investment opportunities in Africa and mobilize the diaspora to engage more in entrepreneurship on the continent are also commendable actions; such as increasing development aid allocations.

Not so good

But old habits die hard. Although the growth of French foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has been tremendous over the past five years (increased tenfold in value between 2000 and 2017 according to the Treasury), this boom has benefited very few sectors for the future.

The bulk of FDI remains destined for fossil fuels (47% of French FDI stock in Africa in 2017) and the traditional trade in raw materials.

Implementation of the European Green Agreement could have a negative impact on Africa’s structural transformation process.

Within the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Doha Development Round is stuck and France, among other countries, is not ready to revive it.

Worse, the implementation of the European Green Agreement could have a negative impact on Africa’s structural transformation process.

The one-sided tone of the current discussions on the new rules for greener trade does not bode well. This is reminiscent of the tone used during the negotiations of previous Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs), which made Africans accept conditions that were unfavorable to them under pressure from the European Union (EU). In the face of this troubling topic, which will be crucial to the recovery after Covid-19, France is turning its head back.

If the upcoming funding summit is described by Emmanuel Macron as a new deal, referring to the famous stimulus policies of US President Roosevelt, there is reason to doubt that its impact will be tremendous.

Far from being the first, this plan follows a series of others including the Plan of Chancellor Angela Merkel Marshall and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junckers without real progress in the Sustainable Development Goals, one of the main of which is the eradication of poverty until 2030.

Needless to say, the gap between these high-profile announcements and the reality on the ground has become so obvious that cynicism has begun. And it will not be different this time.

Dangerous

In this trap, we must add two blind spots to Emmanuel Macrons’ approach, flaws that risk shattering his African record in the same way that Dakar’s speech and direct involvement in Libya marked President Sarkozy’s tenure.

Two facts on which the current head of the French state should reflect.

On the one hand, his views on African demographics reflect a Malthusian fear of a population increase that would be responsible for the continents ’poor performance.

On the other hand, some of his positions reflect his tendency to interpret over what Africans need or prioritize.

The fight against Covid-19 is an example of this trend. Undoubtedly, Paris, which was against the patent waiver (as were most Western countries), recently changed its mind, following the change of the US.

But French diplomacy continues to favor distribution and exports to developing countries over patent issuance, arguing that the real problem is global vaccine production capacity. This is an incorrect reading, and one that favors the cycle rather than the structural one.

As the saying goes, thirst cannot be quenched by the representative.