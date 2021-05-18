Cyber-attack: Government is not considering making cyber-attack compensation payments for a breach – minister

Justice Minister Chris Faafoi says he is not considering committing the offense to pay a ransom or facilitate the payment of a ransom in the event of a ransomware attack.

His comments came after a cyber security incident maimed Waikato County Health Board hospitals on Tuesday.

In a statement around noon, DHB said it was in the early stages of identifying what happened and was unable to provide further details. He did not say the incident involved ransomware.

Speaking generally about ransomware attacks, Faafoi said the message from Governments was that it was not advisable to pay a ransom.

“Payment does not guarantee that you will receive your data and puts you at risk of further attacks,” he said.

Regularly updating software and operating systems and providing “secure segmented backup data” can help prevent attacks and reduce the consequences if attacks pass.

Also speaking after the Waikato DHB incident, Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cybersecurity company Nelson Emsisoft, said governments needed to find better ways to protect hospitals from cyber attacks.

The quickest way to do that would be to stop paying any reward claims, Callow said. “If the cash flow stops, the attacks will stop as well. It’s really that simple.”

Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations had become increasingly common, could be extremely disruptive and put lives at risk, he said.

Commenting a week ago after a ransomeware attack on the Colonial Pipeline fuel pipeline in the United States, Callow said government responses around the world to the worsening ransomeware problem had been overburdening and needed to change.

“Hospitals can usually recover the systems needed to get up and running fast enough, but a full recovery can take much longer.”

Callow agreed that the attacks made his blood boil.

“Because what kind of person attacks hospitals, especially in a pandemic? And why the hell have governments taken their water and let it go to this point?

“Something like that would have been unthinkable not so long ago. Now it is not at all surprising,” he said.

New Zealand Accenture managing director Ben Morgan said that if Waikato DHB’s widespread IT disruption was a ransomware attack by malicious actors, then it was certainly one of the most brazen to date.

Last year, ransomware gangs targeted several New Zealand companies in an attempt to make money, he said, and ransomware attacks were growing in their sophistication and demands.

The U.S. Colonial Pipeline attack last week led to massive fuel shortages and rising prices, showing how widespread and disruptive critical infrastructure infrastructure ransomware attacks can be, Morgan said.

Our advice to organizations is for your people to be your first line of defense against any cyber attack. A compromised account can create a backdoor for an organization’s IT systems, where gangs can gather credentials, company data, and shut down users.

Former head of Britain’s GCHQ espionage center, Ciaran Martin, last week called on governments to stop ransomware payments to stop criminals taking advantage of the attacks.

Of Britain recently reported his views after the Irish health service was badly hit by ransomware and the Irish government refused to pay a ransom.

Martin said governments had allowed ransomware to “spiral in an invisible way”.

“There is no obligation to report to anyone, there is no traceability of the cryptocurrency payment,” he told the newspaper.

In Ireland, Public Procurement and e-Government Minister Ossian Smyth told RTÉ that the incident in that country was probably the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish state.

It was an international attack. “What they are trying to do is encrypt and close our data, and then try to reward them again for us.”

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Michael Martin said he had consulted with cyber security experts and the state would not pay a ransom.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the incident was having “a serious impact on health and social care services”, although emergency services continued.