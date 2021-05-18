New HK bishop says he will pray for Tiananmen victims, follow the law





By Pak Yiu The Catholic bishop who arrived in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that he would pray for the victims of the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Chinas 1989 in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, but whether he can do so in a public place depends by the laws of the cities. Pope Francis on Monday appointed Stephen Chow, 61, head of Hong Kong’s Jesuit order, after a long delay. Chow will officially take over the leadership of the Diocese on December 4th. He inherits a divided herd among those who want the diocese to fight for the loss of Hong Kong liberties amid increasingly authoritarian control of China and others, including some powerful figures in institutions who want a lesser approach. confrontational. The Catholic Church in Hong Kong has traditionally played an active role in commemorating the oppressive cities of Tiananmen. Such activities are prohibited in China, where the subject is extremely sensitive. In his first public remarks since being appointed, Chow said he had various ways of commemorating June 4, noting in the past he has attended public events and on other occasions he could not attend them . I pray, I pray for China, I pray for all those who have passed through 1989, from all walks of life. Whether this year is possible (to make it public) this depends on legal requirements. The former British colony traditionally held the largest global vigils each year, having been promised certain freedom when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including the rights of expression and assembly. Last year was the first in which vigilance was stopped at the global financial center, with police citing coronavirus restrictions at group meetings. The protest of these years is expected to face a similar fate. Still, tens of thousands of people lit candles across the city in what was largely a peaceful event last June, stopping a brief skirmish with riot police in a neighborhood. The anniversary of recent years struck a particularly sensitive nerve as Beijing prepared to introduce a comprehensive national security law, penalizing everything China sees as overthrow, secession, terrorism or cooperation with foreign powers. This year, the event is particularly difficult for Beijing, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party on July 1. Reuters reported in December https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/hongkong-security-church-church growing concerns among top Hong Kong clerics that Beijing was trying to expand its control on the diocese of cities. Chow said the city, a strong Catholic coastline on the edge of mainland China under the official rule of the atheist Communist Party, could try to heal its divisions through dialogue, saying unity is not the same as uniformity. How can we bring about healing? I hear. Its essential. (Written by Marius Zaharia; Edited by Michael Perry)

