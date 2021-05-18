Forex firms offer $ 4b in the interbank market

KARACHI:



Foreign exchange companies – which mostly trade coins with individuals at physical counters in the open market – are estimated to have supplied a total of $ 4 billion in the interbank market for the second consecutive fiscal year.

The increased supply in the ordinary interbank market has helped stabilize the country’s foreign exchange reserves and has expanded much-needed support to strengthen the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and other major foreign currencies for two years – FY20 and FY21.

“In recent years, companies supplied $ 1.5-2 billion a year (which was about half or less than supply in the last two years),” Pakistan Association of Exchange Companies (ECAP) President Malik Bostan told Express Tribune.

Companies have managed to sell higher volumes of foreign currencies in the interbank market, following a significant decline in demand for foreign currencies by individuals at physical counters.

The recent appreciation of the rupee against the middle currency is one of the main reasons behind the decline in demand. The appreciation of the rupee has forced individuals to stop investing in foreign currencies.

In addition, demand has declined due to a significant decline in international travel (including for Hajj and Umrah) following globally imposed blockades between the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A majority of individuals came to sell foreign currency at our counters for the last two years (FY20 and FY21),” he said, adding that earlier (mainly from December 2017 to June 2019), most of them came to buy foreign currency when the rupee was depreciating against the US dollar.

Exchange companies make it easier for Pakistani citizens to obtain foreign currency (better known as remittances) from their relatives abroad.

“We have been delivering $ 300-350 million a month to the interbank market in the current fiscal year… and the previous year (FY20), reaching about $ 4 billion a year,” he said.

The increase in supplies to foreign exchange companies is mainly attributed to an increase in remittances sent by non-resident Pakistanis through legal channels such as foreign exchange companies and banks during the pandemic.

“The disease has destroyed illegal canals like Hundi and Hawala due to the complete or partial suspension of international travel between blockades,” Bostan said.

Operators Hundi and Hawala used currency smuggling through international flights.

In addition, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have also increased the profit margins of international exchange companies, domestic companies and banks to motivate them to process even a small amount of remittances such as $ 100 from abroad in Pakistan under PRI (Pakistan Remittance Initiative).

“People prefer to receive remittances through exchange companies while we process payments within 5-20 minutes unlike sellers (),” the analyst claimed.

To recall, workers’ remittances rose by a strong 43% to an eight-month high of $ 2.72 billion in March. Cumulatively in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2021, remittances increased by 26% to $ 21.5 billion compared to $ 17 billion in the same period last fiscal year, according to the central bank.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 15.77 billion in the week ended May 7, the central bank announced on Monday.

The rupee depreciated 0.21% Rs152.60 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday. However, it remained strong compared to its all-time low of $ 168.43 on August 26, 2020.

According to a report published by the State Bank of Pakistan in August 2018, Pakistani open market currency traders slashed foreign currencies close to $ 8 billion – 2.5% of GDP – in 2017, with only the US dollar accounting for 3 billion dollars of total trades.

Individuals consumed close to 63% of the total volume of currencies exchanged per year. Exchange companies have sold $ 972 million in the interbank market in FY17, the report noted.

Published in The Express Tribune, May 18thth, 2021.

As Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.