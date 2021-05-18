International
Forex firms offer $ 4b in the interbank market
KARACHI:
Foreign exchange companies – which mostly trade coins with individuals at physical counters in the open market – are estimated to have supplied a total of $ 4 billion in the interbank market for the second consecutive fiscal year.
The increased supply in the ordinary interbank market has helped stabilize the country’s foreign exchange reserves and has expanded much-needed support to strengthen the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and other major foreign currencies for two years – FY20 and FY21.
“In recent years, companies supplied $ 1.5-2 billion a year (which was about half or less than supply in the last two years),” Pakistan Association of Exchange Companies (ECAP) President Malik Bostan told Express Tribune.
Companies have managed to sell higher volumes of foreign currencies in the interbank market, following a significant decline in demand for foreign currencies by individuals at physical counters.
The recent appreciation of the rupee against the middle currency is one of the main reasons behind the decline in demand. The appreciation of the rupee has forced individuals to stop investing in foreign currencies.
In addition, demand has declined due to a significant decline in international travel (including for Hajj and Umrah) following globally imposed blockades between the Covid-19 pandemic.
“A majority of individuals came to sell foreign currency at our counters for the last two years (FY20 and FY21),” he said, adding that earlier (mainly from December 2017 to June 2019), most of them came to buy foreign currency when the rupee was depreciating against the US dollar.
Exchange companies make it easier for Pakistani citizens to obtain foreign currency (better known as remittances) from their relatives abroad.
“We have been delivering $ 300-350 million a month to the interbank market in the current fiscal year… and the previous year (FY20), reaching about $ 4 billion a year,” he said.
The increase in supplies to foreign exchange companies is mainly attributed to an increase in remittances sent by non-resident Pakistanis through legal channels such as foreign exchange companies and banks during the pandemic.
“The disease has destroyed illegal canals like Hundi and Hawala due to the complete or partial suspension of international travel between blockades,” Bostan said.
Operators Hundi and Hawala used currency smuggling through international flights.
In addition, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have also increased the profit margins of international exchange companies, domestic companies and banks to motivate them to process even a small amount of remittances such as $ 100 from abroad in Pakistan under PRI (Pakistan Remittance Initiative).
“People prefer to receive remittances through exchange companies while we process payments within 5-20 minutes unlike sellers (),” the analyst claimed.
To recall, workers’ remittances rose by a strong 43% to an eight-month high of $ 2.72 billion in March. Cumulatively in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2021, remittances increased by 26% to $ 21.5 billion compared to $ 17 billion in the same period last fiscal year, according to the central bank.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 15.77 billion in the week ended May 7, the central bank announced on Monday.
The rupee depreciated 0.21% Rs152.60 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday. However, it remained strong compared to its all-time low of $ 168.43 on August 26, 2020.
According to a report published by the State Bank of Pakistan in August 2018, Pakistani open market currency traders slashed foreign currencies close to $ 8 billion – 2.5% of GDP – in 2017, with only the US dollar accounting for 3 billion dollars of total trades.
Individuals consumed close to 63% of the total volume of currencies exchanged per year. Exchange companies have sold $ 972 million in the interbank market in FY17, the report noted.
Published in The Express Tribune, May 18thth, 2021.
As Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]