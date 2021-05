BJP MLA in the treatment of Covid Govt by UP

In another case of BJP leaders raising questions about UP governments handling the Covid situation, Sitapur (Sadar) MLA party Rakesh Rathore said he could face charges of insurgency if he talks too much. Vidhayakon ki haisiyat kya haiHum jyada kahenge to desh droh, raj droh humpe bhi to lagega (What is the status of an MLA? If we talk too much, then we too will have to face charges of insurgency), the MLA said when asked why the project of the trauma center in Sitapur district was still non-operational, Indian Express reported. Rakesh Rathore speaking on the reason why the blockade was not being strictly enforced said that everything is going well and nothing can go better than this. He added, “I’m not the government, but I can tell you that I consider everything the government is saying to be fair. When asked if he was afraid of accusations of insurgency despite being an MLA, he said, Lagega ki unko koi bol para (They will think someone has spoken above). The report also added that Rathore later said he stood by what he said but did not want to talk further. I have talked about my feelings and it is better not to talk anymore, he added. Four BJP MLAs have died from Covid in the state so far. Dal Bahadur Kori was MLA by Rae Bareli, while Kesar Singh Gangwar from Nawabganj, Suresh Kumar Srivastava from Lucknow (West) and Ramesh Chandra Diwakar from Auraiya Sadar have died from Covid. Allahabad High Court while hearing a PIL on the spread of coronavirus and the condition of quarantine centers in UP, said, The whole medical system in the villages and small towns of Uttar Pradesh is at the mercy of God (“Ram bharose”). Supreme Court Justice Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while considering the death of Santosh Kumar, 64, who was hospitalized in an isolation ward at a hospital in Meerut.Doctors there did not identify him and dumped his body as unidentified, according to a probe report. Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 deaths from coronaviruses while 9,391 new cases emerged, bringing the number of state infections to 16,28,990. So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

