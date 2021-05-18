Traditional Owners of Juukan Gorge Ask for a Word on Rio Tinto Iron Ore Mine | Indigenous Australians

The traditional owners of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters have demanded that they be given a seat at the table in the upcoming planning of the $ 1.5 billion Rio Tintos iron mine in an effort to prevent further destruction of cultural heritage.

The 46,000-year-old rock shelter marked by the Rio Tinto was blown up a year ago against the declared wishes of the traditional owners, the people of Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP).

We want to make sure they were around the table when it comes to making decisions about influencing our country, said PKKP Aboriginal Corporation spokesman Burchell Hayes. We would not allow this to happen again.

Rio Tinto destroyed two rock shelters, called Juukan 1 and Juukan 2, on May 24 last year. Juukan 2 was dated to 46,000 years old and was described, in an archeological report commissioned and paid for by Rio Tinto, but which its older executives had not read, as one of the most important archaeological sites in Australia.

Former corporate chief executive Jean-Sbastien Jacques said in a public inquiry last August that the sites had been destroyed to use a high-grade iron ore worth an additional $ 135 million.

Instead, it resulted in an international backlash against the company, a moratorium on any mining activity in the country, the resignation of three senior executives including the CEO, the removal of two board members including the chairman and a Senate inquiry into plans for regulate culture heritage management laws across Australia.

In a video interview released ahead of the anniversary of the blast, Hayes said the loss of the rock shelters was made more devastating by the knowledge that it could have been prevented.

He said it was impossible to compensate for the loss.

No amount of money will ever replace it, he said. Nothing Better to have rock shelter than to write me a check. This is how I feel.

The chairman of the PKKP Aboriginal corporation, John Ashburton, said the Juukan Gorge was more than a rock shelter.

For us they are not stones and carvings, for us it is precious, he said. That means something to us for many years ago, our ancestors took care of that. It was very important to them and now it passed to us and therefore it is very important that we take care of that.

Not just any cave, not just any stone, is very important to us PKKP people.

Traditional landowners in the country at Juukan Gorge consider the impact of the blast a year later. Photos: Provided by the PKKP

Since the blast Rio has appointed a new chief executive for Australia, Kellie Parker, as well as a new global CEO, Jakob Stausholm.

Stausholm said the company knows the Juukan Gorge was irreplaceable and that the company had work to do beyond site remediation. He committed to working in partnership with traditional landowners and indigenous communities wherever we operate to secure a common future.

We understand that this will take time and we know we will be judged by our actions, he said. We need to do better and we will do it. This is our commitment.

The PKKP learned of the planned explosion on May 14, 2020, a day after the company began laying explosives on rocks. Rio Tinto continued to plant explosives throughout the week, despite PKKPs’ objections. Three days before the blast, the company hired lawyers to prepare for a possible order against the PKKP to stop them from speaking. She has since vowed to remove gag clauses from her deals with traditional owners.

A Senate inquiry into the destruction of the Juukan Gorge heard that senior Rio Tinto executives had not read detailed reports on the site’s importance.

In an interim report released in December, the Senate inquiry described Rio’s actions as unforgivable and called for a moratorium on approvals to destroy inheritance under outdated Western Australia Aboriginal inheritance laws.

Burchell Hayes says the PKKP people are committed to building their relationship with Rio Tinto. Photos: Provided by the PKKP

Hayes said leadership from Rio Tinto had been non-existent in the past and the company still had a lot of work to do to restore its relationship with the PKKP.

Weve had to re-establish the relationship, he said. I have always said that they were committed to building this relationship. They were not against mining. However, we want to make sure they are around the table when it comes to making decisions about impact in our country.

Hayes said the PKKP was seeking the right to co-administer their land with the mining company, to better protect cultural heritage.

This table seat for us ensures we get a voice and are heard, he said.

He co-management [model] is to ensure that those voices that are normally silent when it comes to these kinds of conversations and discussions and mine development, mine planning, to have a voice there, a traditional owner voice, he said. To ensure that they are listening to us and we work together to get a result where we are able to protect and preserve our cultural landscape and mining companies are able to continue to do their job.

He said Rio acted without the informed approval of the PKKP in destroying the sites and that without the informed consent that relationship simply does not work.

We want to do business with the mining supporter but we want to do it on our own terms, he said.

In a statement, Rios Parker said she had made a commitment to Rios Indigenous employees to do everything possible to make Rio Tinto a place where they can be proud to work again.

Parker said Rio was working to fix its relationship with the PKKP and was discussing agreements with traditional landlord groups to remove outdated and unreasonable clauses and increase engagement regarding our mining plans.

A local advisory group will be set up later this year, she said.