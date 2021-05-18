International
Silver lining? Coronavirus buyers to leave – New Indian Express
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: The link between smoking and Covid-19 has been debated since the virus appeared. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are currently no peer-reviewed studies that directly assess the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among smokers. However, 27 observational studies found that smokers accounted for 1.4–18.5% of hospitalized adults.
In fact, it was a study that claimed that smoking provides protection against the virus. However, it was later disbanded by scientific journals, including Nature. In one of its articles, the journal stated: “In France, researchers first suggested that nicotine may play a role in the protection of smokers, causing a large amount of nicotine products in the general public.
Interestingly, the lead author of this study has been funded by the tobacco industry in the past, and also other researchers who have made similar claims may be related to the tobacco industry, indicating a potential conflict of interest. “Despite what the studies say, some smokers from the city kicked their cigarette butts during the pandemic.
For some, it was a health concern, and for others, the difficulty in securing cigarettes during the blockage served as a death knell for the habit. Navin Pivhal says: “Cigarettes were costing a bomb in the blockage. It was too much of a hassle to procure them in jam. So it was the best option to quit smoking altogether.
Initially, it was very difficult in the first week. However, over time, the urge to smoke faded. I used the ‘Quit Tracker’ app which kept me motivated not to smoke. “For Radhika, the fact that Covid-19 affects the lungs was enough to try and quit smoking.
“I have been planning to leave for a while. I thought Covid-19 might be a good excuse to tell myself as it affects the lungs. And there were reports that smokers would not find it easier. Quitting smoking was very difficult. I was forced to stop going out on vacation with my colleagues because I could not be near smokers without smoking. I also went cold turkey, so it was harder. “But I am happy that the offer of addiction has finally been made.”
Some have found that smoking is harmful after you have contracted the virus. Sneha says: “I have always had severe withdrawal symptoms every time I tried to quit, so I always come back to her. However this time, I could not figure out if they were withdrawal symptoms or Covid because they feel the same. Fever, chills, body aches, nausea. So, I just got on the wave with Covid medication. I tried to smoke after I tried negatively, I had a strong shooting pain in my chest and shortness of breath, so I shaved it after the first pull. “
Interestingly, some of them got rid of the habit of contributing to the good of the planet. Abhishek says: “Initially, I was not able to leave my house and smoke after the blockage started, as I do not have the freedom to smoke at home. But the actual reason to quit smoking was what I learned from a news report. She said there is a decline in pollution levels due to less vehicle movement, and some people quit smoking due to circumstances. I realized that I fell into the last category and decided to continue the status quo. Currently, we are in a situation where we are buying oxygen, and many people are dying because of this. So at least in the future, it should not be so. Speaking about his struggle to quit smoking, he continues: “At first it was difficult, because I liked smoking. I tried a few board games at home like chess and blackboard to shift my mind, and slowly my mind adjusted to the new normalcy. It has been more than one that I have quit smoking and I am happy I made that decision. “
What does WHO say?
At the time of this review, available evidence suggests that smoking is associated with increased disease severity and death in hospitalized COVID patients. Although likely to be related to severity, no evidence to determine the amount of risk for hospitalized smokers with COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 infection was found in peer-reviewed literature
Why so problematic?
Nicotine is a plant-based alkaloid and is the main psychoactive substance present in all tobacco products. Nicotine acts on several receptors in the brain called nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. These receptors are found in parts of the brain that are associated with motivation, attention, concentration, alertness, appetite, etc. Through these receptors and an indirect mechanism, nicotine triggers a terminal, common brain pathway called the reward pathway, where there is an increase in a well-sensed chemical called dopamine.
– Kakoli Mukherjee
[email protected]
@ KakoliMukherje2
