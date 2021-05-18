South Korea: Belgian ambassador’s wife Xiang Xueqiu claims diplomatic immunity after hitting Seoul shop assistant (edit)





Ambassador Peter Lescouhier previously apologized on behalf of his wife, Xiang Xueqiu, saying that she “may have had her reasons to be angry with the way she was treated in that store, but committing physical violence is completely unacceptable”.

“She sincerely regrets and wants to personally apologize to the shopkeeper when she has the opportunity to do so,” Lescouhier said in a video uploaded to Instagram last week, adding that his wife was “actively collaborating with the police “.

However, in a statement, the Seoul Metropolitan Police said Xiang had exercised her diplomatic immunity and therefore the prosecution was being removed. below Vienna Convention , to which South Korea is a signatory, diplomats and their families are entitled to immunity from prosecution, but this can be removed voluntarily.

A security video provided to CNN and widely distributed on the Internet showed Xiang getting into an altercation with two clothing store staff on April 9, after one of the women asked the ambassador’s wife about a jacket she was wearing, believing she might have stolen it.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN he could not understand Xiang and tried to look at the label inside the jacket. When she confronted Xiang on the street outside the store, she saw that the jacket was not from the store. She apologized in English and turned inside, but was pursued by Xiang. In the video, Xiang can be seen angrily jealous and pushing one of the clerks, before slapping him in the face. A photo shared with CNN showed the woman was left with a large red strip on her face. “We can understand her anger, but that does not justify her violent behavior,” the employee said, adding that the woman who was shot in the palm suffered falling on her ear and “mental anxiety”. “We are not sure if we will be able to get a sincere apology through reporting this incident, but it could happen to other employees in the service industry,” the employees said in a statement. “In a hope of preventing any future recurrence, from someone abusing someone’s power, we are providing these images.” According to the Belgian Embassy, ​​Xiang was hospitalized after the incident, but has since been released. The use of diplomatic immunity has been controversial in other countries in the past. Last year, the United States and the United Kingdom announced they would change the rules of diplomatic immunity between the two nations after Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a former US diplomat, was able to avoid prosecution for allegedly causing the death of a teenager. British in a road accident.

CNN’s James Griffiths contributed to the report from Hong Kong.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos