Immediate and urgent reform needed after 86 asylum seekers arrested in prison Amnesty International | 1 NEWS

“Immediate and urgent reform” is needed, says Amnesty International, after releasing a report this morning showing that 86 asylum seekers were arrested and detained in New Zealand prisons solely for immigration reasons.

Amnesty International found more than 80 times spent in jail over the past five years while their claims were being processed.

Amnesty NZ said the report found that New Zealand policies from 2015-2020 “have put refugees and asylum seekers at risk, and in some cases constitute human rights violations”.

He said the experiences of some asylum seekers who spent time in prisons “are a bleak picture of the human rights failures and harms of this policy for the people who submit to it”.

“Our investigations have documented a case where a reported torture survivor, later known as a refugee, was allegedly raped while in a two-bed prison.”

The report stated that detention in a police cell or prison “ranged from a few days to several years”.

“Although not charged with a criminal offense in New Zealand, asylum seekers detained in a prison are subject to essentially the same regime as the accused detainees.”

New Zealand law allows the detention of several asylum seekers in prisons with a UN working group expressing concern about the practice in 2015.

Immigration New Zealand may detain an asylum seeker “to hold them for future deportation pending the determination of their claim if they are considered at risk of fleeing within New Zealand, pending the satisfactory establishment of their identity”. their own, or for broad reasons “security threat”.

There were 86 persons detained in the Correctional Facilities between 2015 and November 2020 under Immigration Act 66 of them were at the Correctional Institution in Mt Eden.

It stated that Immigration New Zealand had imprisoned several people who were later identified as refugees who had previously experienced torture, ill-treatment or sexual or gender-based violence.

“We also interviewed a case where a man reported being caught in the infamous ‘war clubs’ at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility, resulting in him being forced to fight other detainees regularly. Three men talked about how the treatment their made them want to end their lives.

“A man spent over three years of his life in oblivion in prison while his asylum application was processed and his hand was broken in an altercation with a cellmate.”

The 12 asylum seekers interviewed for the report said they were placed in a two-bed cell with detainees detained at one point during their time in prison, all also saying it was standard practice to be searched naked.

Many reportedly faced language barriers and three of the group were held in jail despite offers to receive them from a community group or family member.

The data used in the report by Immigration New Zealand showed that between 2014 and 2019 there were 17 people who spent between 101-200 days in a correctional facility, eight who spent between 201-300, seven who spent between 301-500 and seven who more than 501 days passed.

“All asylum seekers spoke about the impact of their imprisonment on their well-being, especially their mental health, both while in prison and how it affected them after their release,” the report said.

The report recommended ending the use of police stations and prisons to detain asylum seekers or irregular migrants and ensure the existence of available community alternatives, reform the law to comply with international human rights standards and review of “inter-agency failures”.

When contacted about the report by an asylum seeker of alleged rape, a police spokesman said they received a report in late April 2018 regarding an alleged sexual assault by a man who was in custody.

“A number of investigations were carried out in the report at the time. These investigations included an ongoing specialist interview, with the help of an interpreter, as well as forensic investigations that were being carried out. After all, the police were unable to fulfill probation threshold to raise charges in connection with the complaint of unlawful sexual intercourse.

“However, after the investigation a 24-year-old man was given a warning about the usual assault.”

Immigration Minister Chris Faafoi said the government would review the issues raised in the Amnesty report and seek advice.

“The government takes its responsibilities around asylum seekers seriously and complies with the international convention on the right of people to seek asylum and their treatment.

“Keeping asylum seekers in custody is relatively rare. At this time there are no plans to change the processes around handling asylum seeker cases in New Zealand,” he said.

“Arrangements are being made for the Minister of Immigration to meet with Amnesty to discuss her report.”

New Zealand Immigration (INZ) said it could not comment on the details of individual asylum or refugee applications.

INZ general manager of verification and compliance Geoff Scott said the attack allegations “referred to the Correctional Department at the time as they are responsible for the well-being of individuals who are detained in correctional facilities”.

“In this case, INZ advised the individual to inform their lawyer about the attack and any ongoing investigation. Due to active police investigations and corrections, INZ was unable to inform individuals’ lawyers.”

INZ was unable to identify other cases related to allegations about arrested asylum seekers later identified as refugees who had survived a history of torture and three asylum seekers who said they had been detained in prison despite a community group or family member offering their accommodation.

He said the vast majority of asylum seekers live in the community while applications are made.

“An individual may be detained for a variety of reasons, including if they arrive in New Zealand without valid identity documents, if they are responsible for deportation based on their illegal immigration status in New Zealand. Individuals generally are released to the community and the trial for detaining individuals is pursued only where absolutely necessary. “

We need to talk? Call or text 1737 at any time for support from a trained counselor.

Lifeline 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or toll free 4357 (HELP).

Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

