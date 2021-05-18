May Day for Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae Highlights Growing Threat as Mumbai Witnesses Rain, Unprecedented Winds | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

A masked woman walks down a water-filled road in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, which roams the Arabian Sea, was moving towards the west coast of India on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds. thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccines in one state. (AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool)

Over the past 24 hours, Mumbai Juhu Airport and Ram Mandir recorded a whopping 300+ mm of rainfall.

A wind speed of 108 km / h recorded in Colaba on Monday is perhaps the highest wind gust recorded since 1948.

A combination of factors such as ocean warming and rapid cyclone intensification increase the risk of cyclones for Mumbai. For most cities in the world, rainfall of 200 mm in a few hours can sound like once in a decade. However, for Mumbai, such episodes of extremely heavy rains are a fairly common annual experience during the monsoon months.

But Monday, May 17, was different!

On Monday, Cyclone Tauktae became the strongest tropical storm to pass through Mumbai in at least five decades. Such a strong storm did not come so close to the commercial capital, the eye of the storm was right 150 km away from Mumbai at least since satellite data became available in the 1970s.

Wettest May Day Recorded

In the last 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday morning, many parts of Mumbai, such as Juhu Airport and Ram Mandir, recorded a whopping 300+ mm of rainfall . Even the base station in Santacruz testified 215 mm of precipitation within 12 hours on Mondays from 8.30am to 8.30pm.

Such rainfall cracks in May are unheard of even for Mumbai. In fact, Monday marked the highest amount of rainfall recorded on a May day since the beginning of bookkeeping in the 19th century. The previous highest ever was 191 mm recorded 21 years ago on May 20, 2000. In the last ten years, it had not rained more than just 3 mm on any day in May!

Strong winds include Mumbai

In addition to a torrential downpour of more than 200 mm within 12 hours and over a meter high storm, the cyclone caused extremely rare, strong, sharp winds with more than 100 km / h throughout the coastal city . A maximum wind speed of 108 km / h was recorded at the monitoring station in Colaba on Monday is probably the highest recorded odor odor at least in the last 70 years.

The mess uprooted more than 600 trees across the city As the resulting storm pushed tidal waves against the fortunately desolate coast, torrential winds and heavy rains destroyed thousands of homes and disrupted power supplies and city traffic.

In the past, most Arabian Sea cyclones were traced either to Gujarat or migrated west to the Arabian Peninsula. Attacks around Mumbai have been rare mainly due to prevailing meteorological conditions both during the cyclone season before and after the monsoon. According to the US agency NOAA database, only five cyclones with hurricane force have tracked within 100 km from Mumbai in records dating back to 1903.

Is the fate of Mumbai ending?

In early June 2020, Cyclone Nisarga became the strongest cyclone to hit Maharashtra in June after causing it to land south of Mumbai as a severe cyclonic storm, sparing mostly the city. Before that, 1948 was the last time another cyclone with hurricane force was found near Mumbai.

Two strong tropical cyclones reaching such a proximity to Mumbai within a span of 12 months raises the question, could the densely populated city of Mumbai be a target in the future ?

Explaining why Cyclone Tauktae will not fall on Maharashtra, Dr Sridhar Balasubramanian, an Associate Professor at IIT Bombay, said that, along with the winds, cyclones are directed from the middle and upper ridges (high pressure areas) . One such ridge that usually stretches over Central India during May prevented Tauktae from turning towards Maharashtra.

However, as the monsoon approaches, this ridge usually moves farther north or east, as it did during Cyclone Nisarga in June 2020. Therefore, an intense Arabian Sea cyclone forming at another time of year may very well move toward Mumbai.

Cyclone risk for Mumbai

To determine the tropical cyclone risk for Mumbai, researchers at Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, conducted a simulation study which was published in the reputable magazine Monthly weather review in 2019. The results suggest that it is certainly plausible that a Category 3 or stronger cyclone could hit Mumbai or the region around this century. And that study does not take into account climate change.

Evidence is accumulating that sea surface temperatures over the Arabian Sea are rising dramatically in recent decades due to climate change. This has led to an increase in frequency and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea, explains Dr. Roxy Mathew Koll is a Climate Scientist at IITM. For a region where more than two crore people fill 600 sq km of the area , a growing cyclone threat in its vicinity is always bad news.

Rapid intensification

What is even more troubling is the growing trend of rapid intensification of cyclones over the North Indian Ocean in recent years. Tropical cyclones in this basic element are turning from depression to an extremely severe storm within 24-48 hours in recent years.

The latest cyclone models are unable to select this rapid intensification because they do not incorporate ocean dynamics accurately. This is a predictive challenge that we need to work on, says Dr Koll.

Predicting the degree of cyclone intensification is not easy. And this was more evident than ever in the case of Cyclone Tauktae. By Sunday, most forecasters expected the coolest waters south of the Gujarat coast to weaken Cyclone Tauktae before it fell to the ground. The maximum power forecast for the storm was a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS). However, within 48 hours of its formation, Tauktae intensified into one Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) on Sunday, catching forecasters by surprise.

As the storm weakened as it approached the ground on Monday, it did not lose its ESCS intensity until the eye of the storm touched the ground Monday evening.

Moving forward, a combination of factors such as ocean warming, rising sea levels, climate change, rapid intensification and changing meteorological conditions increase the risk of cyclones for Mumbai. On the other hand, our predictive skills have grown exponentially over the last few decades and this has saved thousands of lives in recent years.

The question remains: Can we adapt to or mitigate this growing threat over time?

