Best Places to Live: Moving to Mexico, Taiwan and Costa Rica for Quality of Life

Taiwan, Mexico and Costa Rica are ranked as the top countries in it live and work abroad in 2021, based on their cost of living, ease of placement and overall quality of life.

The U.S. ranked only 34th out of 59 countries, largely because of the way expatriates viewed the quality of life in America, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Taiwan topped the list for the third year in a row in a survey of 12,420 migrants conducted by InterNations, a Munich-based migrant network of about 4 million members. The emigrants praised Taiwan’s medical care, at the top of the quality of life. A full 96% of respondents were satisfied with the quality of care, compared to 71% globally. The migrants also reported that they were more satisfied with their job security in Taiwan and the local economy state than their counterparts in other countries.

Favorite and least favorite places of Expats

Survey and InterNations Expat Insider 2021


Health was, of course, a particular concern for migrants this year. InterNations has measured the role that Covid-19 has played in the lives of aliens, but its pandemic-related findings have not affected the overall ranking of countries. Globally, 45% of respondents said the pandemic had some impact on their time out or planned to go abroad.

