Best Places to Live: Moving to Mexico, Taiwan and Costa Rica for Quality of Life

Taiwan, Mexico and Costa Rica are ranked as the top countries in it live and work abroad in 2021, based on their cost of living, ease of placement and overall quality of life.

The U.S. ranked only 34th out of 59 countries, largely because of the way expatriates viewed the quality of life in America, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Taiwan topped the list for the third year in a row in a survey of 12,420 migrants conducted by InterNations, a Munich-based migrant network of about 4 million members. The emigrants praised Taiwan’s medical care, at the top of the quality of life. A full 96% of respondents were satisfied with the quality of care, compared to 71% globally. The migrants also reported that they were more satisfied with their job security in Taiwan and the local economy state than their counterparts in other countries.

Favorite and least favorite places of Expats Survey and InterNations Expat Insider 2021



Health was, of course, a particular concern for migrants this year. InterNations has measured the role that Covid-19 has played in the lives of aliens, but its pandemic-related findings have not affected the overall ranking of countries. Globally, 45% of respondents said the pandemic had some impact on their time out or planned to go abroad.

Emigrants ranked Mexico and Costa Rica second and third. Both earned high marks to settle in, which could be a difficult transition to other countries. Kuwait, Russia and Japan scored particularly low in this category. In Kuwait, 46% of expatriates said they did not feel at home in the local culture and 51% had difficulty finding new friends. In Japan, only 45% said they felt at home with the local culture. And in Russia, 48% of expatriates said it was difficult to live in the country’s cities without speaking the local language.

Vendors assist a customer in the El Chopo rocks market in Mexico City. Photo: Lisette Poole / Bloomberg

About 85% of respondents said it was easy to settle in Mexico, while 91% of expatriates described Costa Rica ‘s population as “generally friendly”. Four in five expatriates in Mexico said they were satisfied with their financial situation and 84% of expatriates in Costa Rica said the household income available was “sufficient or more than” to cover all expenses Theirs.

Kuwait, Italy and South Africa were at the bottom of the list. Kuwait came in last place for the seventh time in eight years, earning poor marks for quality of life. Some expatriates noted the lack of leisure options. In Italy, 30% of migrants said they were dissatisfied with their financial situation. And migrants in South Africa reported low scores on job security and happiness with the state of the local economy.

The US, which often does not do well in these types of surveys, got low scores on quality of life and cost of living. Emigrants reported dissatisfaction with some elements of the health care system: Only 20% were satisfied with its affordability and 19% said the quality of care was negative. This compares to a global average of 14% who negatively assess their care.

People socialize in Camoes Square in Lisbon. Photo: Jose Sarmento Matos / Bloomberg

The survey showed a wide divergence in the way migrants stay informed about the pandemic. In Bahrain and Singapore, respectively, 75% and 74% of migrants said they relied on official government channels for information about Covid. However in New Zealand, 69% of expatriates said they relied on local news, just as 65% of those in Australia and 60% in the UK and some Gulf states, most foreigners said they relied on social media for the news. Covid, with 59% in Oman, 55% in Saudi Arabia and 53% in Kuwait.

There was also an inequality in how exiles assessed Covid official communications and related regulations. Foreigners gave New Zealand, Singapore and Australia the best results. Brazil reached the bottom in terms of Covid communication, with Egypt in second to last place. The US ranked near the bottom for communications regarding Covid-19, in 54th place.