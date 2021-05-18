270 doctors died in the second wave of Covid-19, says IMA

The Indian Medical Association said on Tuesday that the country lost 270 doctors in the second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic, which has been the most deadly and spreading rapidly. Former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal was the last to undergo the deadly infection on Monday.

According to state data released by the medical body, Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of doctors, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

IMA said 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

“The second wave of the pandemic is proving to be extremely fatal for everyone and especially for the healthcare workers at the forefront,” IMA president Dr JA Jayalal was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

Doctors and other healthcare and front-line staff were inoculated in the first phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program which began on January 16 this year. The program was last expanded to include those over the age of 60 first, and later opened for the 45 plus category.

From May 1, those in the 18-44 age group qualified for Covid-19 vaccines in the third phase of inoculation.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Health said the cumulative number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country has exceeded 18.44 crore. Among people who were given 18,44,22,218 doses were 96,58,913 health care workers (HCW) who received the first dose and 66,52,200 who received the second dose; 1,44,97,411 Front Workers (FLW) who received the first dose and 82,16,750 who received the second dose.

On day 122 of the vaccination (May 17), 14.79,592 doses of the vaccine were given, the ministry said.

The practice of vaccination as a means of protecting the most vulnerable groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry added.