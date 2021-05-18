Thailand reports the highest number of daily Covid deaths as the virus plows through prisons





The Southeast Asian country’s justice minister said authorities hope to prioritize vaccinating more than 300,000 inmates and prison staff by diverting doses from the health ministry.

On Monday, Thailand reported 9,635 new cases of coronavirus – the highest number of new infections since the onset of the pandemic, according to its Covid-19 task force (CCSA). Of those cases, 6,853 – more than 70% – were found in eight prisons and detention facilities across the country.

As of Tuesday morning local time, 2,473 new Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, of which 680 were from prisons. Thailand also reported 35 related deaths across the country on Tuesday, its highest number of daily casualties, according to the CCSA.

The new figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 127,184, with 649 deaths associated – a relatively small number compared to those in other parts of the world. Thailand has managed to keep overall cases low until the latest outbreak emerged in early April from an entertainment district in Bangkok before spreading to a slum.

Prison clusters in Thailand came to light when some pro-democracy leaders accused of insulting the monarchy and held in custody following last year’s popular demonstrations announced they had tested positive for Covid-19 after being released on bail. Following the news, Thai authorities began mass testing of the country’s prison population. Mass testing of overcrowded prisons Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he would launch an investigation into how the virus has spread rapidly through the prison system and called for transparency in publishing the findings to the public. CNN can not yet confirm when the jail cases first appeared, but the number is expected to continue to rise as more infections are confirmed. According to Thailand’s disease control department, nearly half of those tested in prison so far were found to be infected with Covid-19. More than 24,000 inmates in eight prisons in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chachoengsao and Chiang Mai provinces were tested during the first two weeks of May and 10,748 inmates and prison staff were found to have Covid-19. Most prison cases were found in the capital, Bangkok, but the hardest hit prison was in Chiang Mai province where just over 60% of the inmates tested were found to have Covid-19, according to government figures. Speaking at a news conference Monday, Somsak said the testing would be carried out in all prisons and included “prison officers, inmates and administrative staff, including senior management of the correctional department”. The tests will begin in prisons in Bangkok’s metropolitan areas first, with about 55,000 people to be tested, he said. “The prisoners are our Thai fellow citizens, but they have to restrain themselves and can not move anywhere. This is the big obstacle to solve this problem and besides the bedrooms are overcrowded,” Somsak added. Thailand’s prisons are extremely overcrowded, with about 310,000 inmates in 143 prisons, according to the correctional department. World Prison Report reported that the prison system in the country was set up to treat only about 110,000 prisoners. Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a declaration last week that those held in detention facilities in Thailand “are at high risk from Covid-19 explosions” and urged the government to “act immediately to ensure that prisoners and detainees have access to mass proper protection and health care “. He said authorities should “rapidly reduce overcrowding by releasing people who do not pose a serious and concrete risk to others”. “The Thai government needs to be honest about the Covid-19 explosions in its prison system and how it intends to avoid catastrophic consequences for those being held,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW. “Many people warned the Thai authorities that they needed to act proactively to avoid such a situation, but it seems they were caught sleeping on the key.” Discard the vaccines slowly Justice Minister Somsak said vaccination of prisoners and prison staff in Thailand was “extremely urgent” and added that he was trying to secure doses from the health ministry. But Thailand has not yet extended its mass vaccination program across the country. To date, 1.4 million people in a country of 66 million have received their first dose and 781,000 the second – mostly first-line health workers or those in high-risk groups. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared the Covid-19 vaccine a national priority and said the goal was to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021. Thailand plans to start mass vaccinations on June 1, according to Opas Karnkawinwong, director general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC). “We have 1,000 hospitals. If each of the hospitals administers 500 doses, we can administer 500,000 doses per day or about 10 to 15 million doses per month,” he said in a post on the infectious diseases department’s Facebook page. To curb the spread of the new wave, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thursday “vaccine distribution will focus first on epidemic areas,” and to achieve herd immunity “70% of the population in each province needs to be vaccinated.” The focus will first be on Bangkok, where at least 30 new groups have been found, mostly in construction workers’ dormitories and factories. On Sunday, a shelter for workers in Bangkok’s Laksi district was placed under a seven-day blockade after half of the 1,667 Thai and foreign workers living there tested positive for Covid-19. Some sectors, however, are easing restrictions. In Bangkok, dinner services resumed on Monday with guests caught at 25% normal capacity. Meanwhile, other provinces are tightening the rules. A partial blockade is in place at the Phuket island resort, with residents being told to refrain from traveling, and land checkpoints and seaports closed. Thailand, which normally relies on tourism for close to 15% of its GDP, closed its borders to international travelers in late March 2020 as Covid-19 began to spread, imposing strict quarantine measures on those who arrived. The latest wave of infections and the country’s low vaccination rate has cast doubt on a plan to reopen Phuket for unvaccinated vaccinated travelers from July 1st.

