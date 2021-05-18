Japanese government rejects bill to revise immigration law amid controversy

The Japanese government decided on Tuesday to withdraw a bill to review rules on how to shelter foreigners facing deportation, ruling coalition lawmakers said amid criticism over the alleged ill-treatment of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in an immigration institution.

The sudden decision to drop the bill during the current parliamentary session until mid-June came amid concerns that delaying the change in immigration law, which could worsen conditions for asylum seekers in Japan, could provoke a backlash. public.

In a bid to block the proposed legislation, opposition parties demanded that the government end the case involving Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, who died March 6 at the Nagoya Regional Bureau of Immigration Services after complaining of pain. stomach and other symptoms by mid-January.

A rally is being held on April 15, 2021, in front of the parliament building in Tokyo to protest against a controversial immigration law review bill. (Kyodo)

The Justice Ministry rejected an opposition request to release video footage showing Wishma as her condition worsened, in part for security reasons, which made it difficult for the ruling parties and the opposition to find common ground.

Railing the bill at a time when activists, including internet searchers, were calling for it to be removed, risked a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration, whose approval rating has fallen due to of its inappropriate treatment of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the ruling parties’ decision to repeal the law, opposition lawmakers withdrew a censorship motion against Hiroyuki Yoshiie, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. The controversial bill was considered in the panel.

Prior to the withdrawal of the bill, opposition forces had also threatened to file a no-confidence motion against Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa if the video footage of Wishma was not released.

Critics said Wishma’s death is evidence of failures in Japan’s immigration and asylum system, particularly in connection with the indefinite ban on those facing deportation.

Opposition parties and activists have argued that the proposed revision of the immigration law would violate the principle of non-renewal – or non-return of asylum seekers to their country of origin – because it only allows deportation proceedings to be halted while applying for refugee status .

They also criticized him for holding detention for those facing deportation as a principle rather than a last resort or option.

Under the bill, the government planned to devise several mechanisms to allow the release of foreign nationals facing deportation and detention in immigration facilities and to protect those who do not qualify for refugee status under the country’s strict standards.

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai (center R), Secretary General of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan Tetsuro Fukuyama (center L) and others meet at the parliament building in Tokyo on May 18, 2021. (Kyodo)

Japan accepts only about 1 percent of the refugee applications it receives.

Later Tuesday, Wishma family members will meet Kamikawa and Shoko Sasaki, commissioner of the Immigration Services Agency, in Tokyo to discuss her death. The justice minister said at a news conference earlier in the day that she “will offer condolences and express sympathy”.

Wishma’s younger sisters – Wayomi and Poornima – arrived in Japan earlier this month and held a funeral in Nagoya on Sunday.

Wataru Takahashi, a lawyer representing the grieving family, hailed the role of protests over the tragedy and the media coverage provided in withdrawing the bill.

“However, as long as the issue of long-term detention (of foreign nationals) by immigration authorities remains unchanged, real reforms will be needed,” he said.

On Monday, the sisters visited the Nagoya immigration facility in Aichi Prefecture where Wishma was held to hear in person from officials about the death of their family member but was left convinced by their explanation, they said.

In an interim report on the incident released on April 9, the Ministry of Justice did not determine the cause of death, while its supporters claim that the tragedy was caused by insufficient medical treatment provided by the immigration structure.

Wishma entered Japan in June 2017 on a student visa in hopes of teaching English to children in Japan, but she lost her student status when she was unable to pay for her education, among other things, according to family and its supporters.

In August 2020, she sought police protection after fleeing a situation in which she suffered domestic violence at the hands of another Sri Lankan friend with whom she lived. Her immigration status was discovered at the time and she was given an expulsion order.