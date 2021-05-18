Ma, you are lying, he did not tell the twin he had died from Covid, he died the next day





Joefred and Ralphred Gregory, identical twins, had captured Covid a day after their 24th birthday in April. Meerut: Joefred and Ralphred Gregory were born on April 23, 1997. The identical twins celebrated their 24th birthday this April and the two captured Covid a day later. They died last week at a hospital in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, just hours away. On May 13, their parents Gregory Raymond and Soja Raphael, both teachers in Meerut, learned from Anand Hospital that Joefred had died from Covid. Their world collapsed around them. Ralphred, at the same hospital, called his mother and asked about his twin. Joefred had to be transferred to a hospital in Delhi, he was told. “Ma, you are lying,” he said, according Times of India. He died the next day. The death of the twins is among the most overwhelming stories coming from India’s second devastating Covid wave that has seen many die from lack of oxygen. The brothers, born three minutes away, did most of the things together. Both 6 feet tall, they went to college together and completed B.Tech at Coimbatore. Joefred worked at Accenture and Ralphred worked with the Hyundai Mubis Company. They planned to go abroad. According to Indian Express, Joefred had stayed in Meerut, working from home, and Ralphred had come on leave from his Hyderabad office due to an arm injury. They have an older brother. The twins developed a fever shortly after their birthday. For days, the family treated them at home, bought an oximeter and gave them medicine. As their condition worsened, they were hospitalized on May 1st. On May 10, both were negative for Covid and the family was very happy. “Three days later, our world came crashing down … When Joefred died, I had a sixth sense that Ralphred would not do it. Simply because they were inseparable,” Mr Raphael told Indian Express. “Our family is broken. Covid took my sons who had never harmed anyone in their entire lives,” Mr Raphael said.

