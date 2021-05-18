The UK prepares for COP26 by displaying green credentials





COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma marked less than six months to pass until the climate change summit this November at Whitelee Windfarm in Glasgow, as Government Ministers traveled across the country to see how the UK is greening to all sections of society.

In his speech, Mr Sharma set out the four goals that the UK as a host will focus on during the summit by providing global net zeros, protecting communities and natural habitats from the impacts of climate change, mobilizing finances and working to together to speed up the action. In support of the UK presidency of COP26 and climate action in the UK, ministers visited cities and towns leading the green revolution across the country planning for a net zero-emission future. In his speech, Mr. Sharma spoke about the need for every country and every part of society to seize the opportunity of the Glasgow climate summit and embrace their responsibility to protect our planet. Mr. Sharma said: “It’s not a choice between cleaning up our environment and growing economies. We can do both at the same time. Indeed we have done both at the same time. The UK is a beacon of green growth . ” At COP26, the UK will work with partners to take action forward in protecting and restoring critical forests and ecosystems and supporting the transition to sustainable, resilient and nature-friendly agriculture. Protecting people and nature is the second main goal Mr Sharma decided on COP26 in his speech and there are already examples in the UK of how this can be achieved.

Mr. Sharma also said in his speech that a zero net economy means greening of every part of society. This includes the UK healthcare, justice and education system.

At the end of his speech, Mr. Sharma reiterated the importance of COP26 for the UK and the world to take responsibility and work together to keep alive the goal of limiting a global temperature rise of 1.5C. “This is our last hope to keep 1.5 degrees alive. Our best chance to build a brighter future. A future of greener work and cleaner air. I am confident that world leaders will grow on occasion, and will not be found desperate in their test of fate.That, within six months, when we have packed our packages and gone home, we will be able to say, that at this critical moment, everyone “He took responsibility from us. That we chose to act. And that we kept 1.5 degrees alive.”

