



NAGOYA, Japan First came a high fever. Then her face and limbs became numb. Soon, she could hold a little more than water, sugar and bites of bread while being thrown away in her cell at a Japanese detention center. By early March, Wishma Rathnayake a Sri Lankan migrant who was being held for exceeding her visa could barely make a fist and had speech problems, according to government data detailing her care. Yet week after week, as she prayed to be released to a hospital for treatment, her inmates refused. She and her supporters believed that the authorities had already made their diagnosis: that she was fabricating her illness to avoid deportation. On March 6, at the age of 33, Ms. Rathnayake died alone in her cell. Her case has become a source of anger for critics of the immigration system in Japan, who say that Ms. Rathnayake was the victim of a vague and capricious bureaucracy that has almost uncontrollable power over the foreigners who kidnap it. The tragedy has sparked a national account. Japan, a country with a long history of hostility to immigration, is now facing its sometimes inhumane treatment of foreigners, especially people of color, and many are calling for change.

They point to a system in which most immigration decisions are made secretly, offering migrants little recourse to the courts. Those who stay longer than their visas or who have entered the country illegally can be held indefinitely, sometimes for years. And migrants who apply for asylum, as Ms. Rathnayake, are particularly undesirable. Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, puts in less than 1 percent of asylum seekers, including just the past 47 years a point of contention among other countries that have called on Tokyo to do more. An undated photograph of Ms. Rathnayake, right, and her sister. Mrs. Rathnayake had a lifelong fascination with Japan and had come to the country with dreams to teach English. Immigration officials are police, prosecutors, judges and prisons, said Yoichi Kinoshita, who left the immigration office government for lack of clear standards to guide his sometimes life-or-death decisions. He now leads an advocacy group focused on system regulation. On Tuesday, the Japanese government, facing increasing pressure over the death of Ms. Rathnayakes, made two major concessions.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party abandoned an attempt to revise Japan’s immigration law after opposition lawmakers said they would not start the debate on the changes unless the government releases Ms Rathnayake’s video footage taken at the detention center shortly before she vdiste. The government had argued that the revisions would improve the treatment of prisoners, in part by banning lengthy detentions, which have drawn harsh criticism from human rights groups for decades. But critics took a separate issue with changes that would have allowed Japan to forcibly repatriate asylum seekers, potentially turning them into dangerous situations in their home countries. Also Tuesday, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed to meet with Ms. Rathnayakes two sisters in order to express my condolences. Ms. Kamikawa has repeatedly refused to address the specifics of Ms.’s death. Rathnayakes, the cause of which has not yet been officially determined. She has said she will hold comments until the immigration bureau has completed an investigation into the matter. The bureau, in a statement, reiterated its remarks. Ms. Kamikawa announced the meeting as her ministry, which administers the immigration office, is regularly attacked in the news media for her role in Ms.’s death. Rathnayakes and its evasiveness around causes. Protesters have gathered almost daily in front of Parliament and the objections presented by opposition lawmakers have been extremely fierce.

These lawmakers want to review an immigration system in which the consequences for those caught inside can be bleak. At least 24 detainees have died since 1997, according to the Japan Refugee Advocates Network. Activists have claimed government negligence on several occasions, most recently the 2020 deaths of an Indonesian man and in 2019 the deaths of a Nigerian in a hunger strike. Formal investigations have not substantiated the allegations. None of those cases has inspired the public outrage caused by Ms.’s death. Rathnayake, a hopeful young woman who had come to Japan with dreams of learning English.

In the summer of 2017, she began studying Japanese at a school on the outskirts of Tokyo. On her Facebook page, she shared photos of trips to Buddhist temples and mountains, where she enjoyed the snow. About six months out of her program, she began skipping class, said Yuhi Yokota, the school’s deputy principal. It was not long before she moved into an apartment with her boyfriend, another Sri Lankan student she met in Japan. The couple then disappeared, a development that school officials reported to immigration authorities, Mr Yokota said. Hoping to stay in Japan, Ms. Rathnayake applied for asylum status, but the government rejected an application to renew her residence permit and she withdrew her application. Officials quickly lost track of her.

Then, last August, she appeared at a police station in Shizuoka, on the Pacific coast of central Japan, seeking protection from her boyfriend, whom she said had abused her. She said she wanted to go home but had less than $ 20 in her name. Authorities were more interested in another problem: her residence permit had expired and she was in Japan illegally. They sent him to a detention center in Nagoya, a few hours southwest of Tokyo, to await deportation. A few months later, she received a letter from her ex-boyfriend. He knew she had reported him to the police, he wrote, adding that he would seek revenge if she returned to Sri Lanka.

Ms. Rathnayake decided she would be safer in Japan. With the encouragement of a local nonprofit organization, START, she decided to try to stay. The move irritated officials at the detention center, said Yasunori Matsui, group adviser. They asked her to change her mind, she told him during one of his frequent visits. In late December, Ms. Rathnayake fell ill with a fever and within weeks she had trouble eating, according to the nonprofit organization.

She tried to spend time watching television, but food ads made her unbearably hungry. Ms. Rathnayake was suffering from extreme anxiety, doctors discovered. A nurse suggested I deal with it by writing a diary with all the things for which she was grateful. In late January, a doctor prescribed her vitamins and painkillers. After they made her vomit, she resisted taking more. Care was limited to the medical institutions of the detention centers, which was more like a nurse than a clinic.

Officials said her problems were caused by stress, she wrote in a letter to Akemi Mano, a local activist, adding that they do not take me to the hospital. Authorities took Ms. Rathnayake to a gastroenterologist in early February. The examination was inclusive, but if she could not keep her medicine, she had to be hospitalized, the doctor wrote in a medical report reviewed by The New York Times. The comment contradicts the government’s official account of the visit, which says no recommendation has been made for hospitalization. Ms. Rathnayake returned to the detention center. Soon, she could no longer walk. When she met her START representatives, she was wrapped in a cart with a bucket on her lap. She had applied for a temporary release in January, citing anxiety. Detention centers had already released hundreds of healthy detainees due to concerns about the coronavirus, but in mid-February, her request was rejected without explanation. Shortly thereafter, she filed a second for medical reasons. She was so weak she could barely sign the form, Mr Matsui said.

Despite the severity of her symptoms, officials waited until March 4 to take Ms. Rathnayake to a hospital. A psychiatrist who examined her wrote that her sponsors had told her that being ill would improve her chances of being released, according to a medical record reviewed by The Times and first reported by TBS, a Japanese transmitter. START denies the claim. The cause of Mrs.’s illness Rathnayakes was unclear, the doctor noted. While it was possible for her to falsify, he wrote, there would be no harm in approving her request for medical exemption, adding that if you think about patient benefits, this is probably best.

Two days later, Mrs. Rathnayake had died. In late April, a group of opposition lawmakers held a video meeting with Ms. Rathnayakes’s mother and sisters. One by one, they conveyed their deepest condolences and asked what they could do to help alleviate the grief of the families. I want to know why they let her suffer, said her mother. Why not send him to the hospital as soon as possible? For now, the family can only speculate. An interim report on the death of Mrs. Rathnayakes, released by immigration officials last month, is packed with fine details like blood pressure and oxygen saturation readings during each checkup, the exact time when he was given headache or chest pain medication , any bite of food she ate or refused. But he leaves out the most important information: an answer to Mrs. Rathnayakes mother.

