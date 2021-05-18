International
Surfer killed in shark attack on NSW Mid-North Coast tried to warn others of danger
A 59-year-old man from Sydney’s northern beaches has died after a shark attack on Tuncurry Beach on the NSWMid North Coast.
Main points:
- The first responders performed CPR on the manbut, but were unable to resuscitate him.
- Police said the man saw the shark before attacking and tried to warn other surfers
- Brian Wilcox from the local Surf Life Saving branch said he could not recall another shark attack that had occurred in the area
Emergency services were called to the beach, north of Forster, around 11:20 a.m. after receiving reports a man had been bitten by a shark while surfing.
NSW police said the first responders found manu with “critical injuries to his upper right thigh”.
They pulled him out of the water and tried CPR, but were unable to resuscitate him.
According to rescue workers, the man was in the beach town on a surfing holiday with friends.
Superintendent Christopher Schilt said the man had seen the shark before attacking and tried to alert other surfers.
“It is believed that when the attack took place, the man actually saw the shark and called to try to warn others and, with a lot of heroism, his friends were able to bring him back to shore after he was attacked,” said Superintendent Schilt.
The bite photos have been analyzed by scientists from the Department of Primary Industries who believe that man was most likely bitten by a white shark four and a half meters.
The MidCoast council has responded to the incident by closing beaches from Black Head to One Mile in Forster for at least 24 hours.
Brian Wilcox from the local branch of Surf Life Saving said the attack was “unprecedented”.
“I can’t remember ever having a shark attack in this area,” he said.
He said a number of sharks had been seen in the water since the incident.
“The process for Surf Life Saving right now is keeping the beaches closed for 24 hours,” he said.
“We already had a drone up in the air to see if we could spot some sharks in the area.
“There were some spotted sharks, whether or not they were, who knows.”
Chief Inspector Schilt said some of the sharks spotted in the area were measuring up to three meters.
“There were sharks seen in the area, we were advised that there were at least two sharks about three meters in length, the species of those sharks are not known,” he said.
“At this stage they were working with the Department of Primary Industries that have people coming here to identify the shark species that attacked humans.
“There was some damage to the board; the board will be examined forensically … we have DPI scientists who are working with our forensic police and they will use the damage from the board to assess what kind of shark it was.”
The Department of Primary Industries is setting up SMART drum lines in Tuncurry Beach.
Each shark will be labeled and released from 1 mile off shore.
Life savers will continue to conduct drone patrols around Tuncurry beach for the next few days.
Water users and beach dwellers are advised to follow the SWSharkSmart Twitter notification or download the SharkSmartapp for the latest information on shark movements and views.
