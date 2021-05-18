Sogou launched News AI in the world’s first AI Sign Language





Due to the complex and unique sign language systems as well as the high cost to provide, there has long been a lack of products and services for the 27 million hearing impaired in China to easily get high quality information, news and entertainment services. Sogou has long been at the forefront of AI development and dedicated to providing products and services for the better life of all. Named as Xiao Kong, the world ‘s first sign language news speaker AI aims to address the pain points of impaired hearing experiencing major disturbances in interaction with the rest of the world.

Wang Xiaochuan, CEO of Sogou, said, “We are excited to bring the AI ​​sign language newscaster to hearing-impaired viewers. And we hope to help them communicate better and engage more with society through our technological innovations. “ Xiao Kong is the latest update and advancement of Sogou Vocational Avatar, repeated by the transformative 3D AI newscaster. It stands out with life-like digital effects, a very understandable and widely accepted way of presenting sign language. Based on key AI Sogou technologies such as 3D digital modeling, multi-modal cognition and synthesis, face recognition and animation and transfer learning, Xiao Kong is able to intelligently mimic hand gestures, facial expressions, lip movements, and the way the sign language system behaves. In addition, with the integration of the Common Vocabulary of China Sign Language, Xiao Kong can instantly generate sign language broadcast video with 85% accuracy. Thus effectively help impaired hearing to overcome language barriers and achieve effective transmission of information. As a 3D digital avatar, Xiao Kong can work tirelessly and be implemented in a variety of environments including news broadcasting, public services, special education, etc., empowering hearing impaired in all aspects and enabling them to enjoy the dividend of digital development. Sogou will give full play to its advantages as an innovative technology company. It will not only strive to provide products and services to benefit people’s livelihoods, but also join hands with industry partners to move towards a better society in the future. About Sogou Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is a search innovator and a leader in Of China internet industry. With a mission to make communicating and retrieving information easier, Sogou has grown to become the second largest mobile search engine and the fourth largest Internet company from MAU to China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Access Method, which is the largest Chinese-language access program for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant advances in audio and video technologies, machine translation and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services. For investor questions, please contact: Xhesi Zheng

